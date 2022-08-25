Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 Launched With Massive Upgrades to Bring the Ultimate Foldable Experience

Samsung has launched the next-generation of its groundbreaking foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. The amazing new smartphones are packed with massive upgrades and innovative features that promise to deliver new, impactful interactions to help you enhance your everyday life.

Today, we'll walk you through some new innovative features in the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. So sit tight, and fasten your seatbelt, as this is going to be a ride into the future!

Design that's both breathtaking and innovative

One look at Samsung's latest foldables, and you'll understand how the company has put so much effort and craftsmanship into perfecting its fourth-generation Galaxy Z devices. Both the foldable smartphones offer a sleek and balanced design when compared to their predecessors, i.e., Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.



The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with 18 percent Ultra Thin Glass when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features a new and improved hinge, bold camera deco and haze glass finish when compared to Galaxy Z Flip3.



A camera experience like no other

Well, what makes us say that? Samsung's latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones are all set to click images and shoot videos at any time of the day. With an upgraded Rear Camera in both foldable smartphones, get ready to shoot brighter photos during the night with Samsung's flagship Nightography feature. Thanks to the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that can power the new AI ISP that can easily bring details to light even in the dark with bigger pixels. Also, the Nightography feature isn't just for photos, it will also be active when you record videos.





These foldable smartphones also feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) technology. They utilise the full potential of the software and hardware to deliver the best image and video results with handheld usage, so you can say goodbye to blurry photos and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sports a 50-megapixel Wide-angle camera that can produce sharp and detailed photos. It also has a 30X Space Zoom and 3X Optical Zoom feature, which is more than its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold3.





While the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a Quick Shot feature which allows you to use the Cover Screen to capture photos and videos. Isn't that what creators want? Easy vlogging and hands free selfie! Other than that the Flex cam on Z Flip4 also allows you to capture life in different perspectives with its multi-angle capture. So what are you waiting for? Get yourself the Galaxy Z Fold4 or the Galaxy Z Flip4 and flex your camera skills.



A processor that brings PC-like enhanced capabilities

From attending video calls to playing games, you need all your tasks to run smoothly. And they will, all thanks to the most powerful chip now on a Samsung Galaxy foldable. With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 featured in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, you can switch between multiple applications and play heavy games with negligible latency. You will enjoy the unrivalled speed and power of Qualcomm's 4nm architectural processor, and also be able to amplify your efficiency.



Furthermore, you can also enjoy the improved adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, high-speed 5G connectivity to play your heavy online games, and immersive speaker sound. Both phones also come with very bright displays, with the maximum brightness going up to an impressive 1300 nits on the main screen. So, whether you are sitting out in the sun or spending long hours there, you never have to find shade to view your smartphone's display.



Durability that impresses

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 have been rated IPX8, and this means that the foldable smartphones can handle water immersion deeper than 1 m. So now you can take these foldable smartphones near pools and beaches without worrying about damaging them or losing your data. Samsung has also added extra layers of protection to these smartphones - Armour Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ - which add durability to the devices and make them less prone to drops and scratches. Both the foldables have undergone 2,00,000 fold operations and are certified by Veritas. And yes, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are both the world's first water-resistant foldable smartphones.



Comes in stunning colours



The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the lighest fold ever weighing comes in three stunning colours — Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige and an online exclusive colour Burgundy. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. What's exciting is that you can customise the front and back panels and frames of your Galaxy Z Flip4 with its Bespoke Edition. You can also choose your own colour combination when you order from Samsung online store.





A battery that keeps going

Both, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, also come with improved battery performance. The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a 3700 mAh battery which is 10% more than its predecessor. It will let you capture, watch, and connect for longer between charges,. The smartphone supports Super Fast Charging so that you can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, helping you stay connected when you're running low on battery while on the move.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with a 4,400mah dual battery that is powerful enough for a full day's worth of usage. The smartphone offers PC-like multitasking capabilities so that you can get things done when you're out there, and the large battery ensures nothing slows you down.

Both smartphones can be pre-booked now and consumers can avail great benefits if they pre-book by 1st September 2022



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

If you pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, you can avail benefits of more than Rs. 42,000. Here's how:

Get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs. 31,999 at Rs. 2,999

Bank cashback or exchange benefits worth Rs. 7,000

Get up to 18 months of No-cost EMI

Earn Smart club points up to 2% on your purchase

You will get a free Slim Clear Cover worth Rs. 2,00 (with Bespoke Edition only)

Prices:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant: Rs. 89,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant: Rs. 94,999

Customisable Bespoke Edition: Rs. 97,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

If you pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, you can avail benefits of more than Rs. 46,000. Here's how:

Get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs. 34,999 at Rs. 2,999

Bank cashback or exchange benefits worth Rs. 8,000

Get up to 18 months of No cost EMI

You will earn Smart club points up to 2% on your purchase

Prices:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant: Rs. 1,54,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant: Rs. 1,64,999

12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant: Rs. 1,84,999



