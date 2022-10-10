Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Allows You to Capture Life With New Perspectives With FlexCam

Samsung has been working tirelessly to enhance users' foldable smartphone experience. Keeping that in perspective, the tech giant company took the wraps off of the stunning Galaxy Z Flip4 recently. A new foldable smartphone that has already become a favourite among all the tech geeks and lifestyle influencers alike.

It has been designed to hold up from flex to flat like a pro and offer unique experiences which aren't available in any smartphone in the market. With Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, you will be able to flex your photo skills like a pro and do innovative things that will blow your mind. In this article, we'll tell you all about what Galaxy Z Flip4's cameras can do.

So, let's get started:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an 83-degree field of view. For capturing stunning selfies, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 10-megapixel camera on top of its folding display. The front-facing camera sensor has an 80-degree field of view.

Versatile FlexCam so you can flex your photography skills



Samsung Galaxy Flip4's FlexCam lets you capture selfies, regular photos, video, and more from pretty much any angle. You can simply fold and hold your phone in different ways, you just keep it on a plain object to take hands-free photos and videos. FlexCam functionality is not just available on the native camera app, but also on Meta's social apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

FlexCam can also help you capture high-angle photos using the smartphone's front camera by simply opening the phone halfway, and holding it up. You can easily capture overhead shots by angling Galaxy Flip4 upwards, and using the lower panel as a preview. If you hate holding your smartphone during video calls, you can simply position Galaxy Flip4 so that it's sitting upright on a surface, and enjoy hands-free video calling as well.

Imagine you're at a party, looking to grab that perfect group photo with your friends, the Samsung Galaxy Flip4's FlexCam can help you capture the perfect group shot. You can simply place the smartphone on a surface, angle it so that it's halfway open in selfie mode, and that's it! Now all you have to do is smile for that perfect group photo.

That's not all, FlexCam brings endless options to hold and fold your smartphone to get any kind of shots from multiple angles, something that's just not possible with your existing smartphone without a tripod.

Nightography so you can take brighter photos even in low-light



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 won't let the dark environment ruin your chance to capture beautiful and memorable moments, as its 12-megapixel dual rear camera sports a Nightography feature. This amazing night mode feature allows you to take vivid photos even in low-light conditions. The 65% brighter pixel on the wide camera makes details of the subject in the photos and videos crisper and more stable – whether it's a day or night. Nightography is a great feature to use when you are on your best nightlife with your friends or family.

Enhanced OIS+VDIS for clearer photos and videos

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 also features enhanced optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) technology. Both OIS and VDIS utilise the full potential of the software and the hardware to deliver the best results with handheld usage that would otherwise come out to be a blur. So when you shoot something, your recordings stay smooth and not shaky. This technology will help creators a lot as it will stabilize every image and video they take.

Quick Shot for smooth vlogging and instant captures



With the Galaxy Z Flip4 in your hands, Samsung promises you will be able to do more than ever. The Quick Shot mode in this foldable smartphone will make your life easier when it comes to clicking photos or recording videos.

The Quick Shot mode will now allow you to take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera. And not just that, but if you want to record a high-quality video on the go, the Quick Shot mode will let you record videos and even let you smoothly switch to the awesome Flex mode to continue recording hands-free. Also, all of this transition will happen without stopping the video. The Quick Shot mode will especially benefit those who are into content creation or vlogging. You will also be able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see a preview of the actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. Isn't that great?





