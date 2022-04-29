Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The Most Awaited Smartphone for India's Gen MZ Goes on Sale

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:46 IST
There is no denying that the Gen MZ today needs an all-rounder device to keep up with their multiple passions. It might interest you to know that Samsung's newest M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M53 5G, is built specifically for Gen MZ to succeed in their passions and is all set to go on sale today. And in this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about this powerful smartphone that is up for it all. 

So, let's get started: 

Powerful 6nm Processor with up to 16GB RAM, with RAM Plus feature
Screenshot 2022 04 20 at 101248 AM
The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a blazing fast 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor that is all set to provide unmatched performance throughout your multitasking and gaming sessions. The processor has an ARM Mali G68 GPU that is powerful enough to handle any graphically intensive game in the Google Play store. The phone also features RAM Plus that will take care of all the intensive multitasking you may want to do on the go. 

120Hz sAMOLED+ display and stereo speakers for a cinematic and immersive experience
Samsung M 53 ArticleImg sAMOLED Infinity O Display 120Hz Refresh
If you love watching movies and playing games on a smartphone, you should definitely check out the newly launched Galaxy M53 5G. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display that delivers vivid, deep, and rich colours that bring every content to life. To make sure that your device remains safe if you accidentally drop it, Samsung has added Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.
And don't even get us started on the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which provide virtual surround sound effects and a richer audio experience that will immerse you in every scene of your favourite movie and game.

Segment best 108MP camera to capture brilliant moments
Samsung M 53 ArticleImg camera
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, with its 108-megapixel quad camera setup, can help you conquer all social media platforms. The quad-camera setup houses a 108-megapixel Main camera, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel Depth and a 2-megapixel Macro camera. Armed with all these, you can capture exceptionally detailed and mesmerising photos like never before. Not to forget, it sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, for amazing selfies and video chats. 

The Galaxy M53 5G also comes with some innovative features which will entice you to get the device for yourself. Object Eraser helps remove any unwanted object from your photos. Video Call Effects helps you blur your background or even change its colour during a video call. Photo Remaster comes in handy when you want to improve the colour and sharpness of your low-quality images. 

Voice Focus and Auto Data Switching, so you always stay well connected 
Screenshot 2022 04 20 at 101013 AM
Voice Focus and Auto Data Switching are useful features to have in a smartphone, and Samsung has diligently put them in the Galaxy M53 5G to make Gen MZ's life easier. Voice Focus will come in handy when you are in a noisy environment and have to answer a voice/video call that you just can't miss. It will cut out loud ambient noise and smartly enhance the caller's voice so you can experience crystal clear call quality. The Auto Data Switching feature, on the other hand, will make sure that you always stay seamlessly connected through the secondary SIM to make and receive calls or use data when the Primary SIM no network. This feature truly lets you think of all the solo travels or adventure trips you can take without having to worry about connectivity.

Vapour Cooling Chamber to keep the device cool
Screenshot 2022 04 20 at 101442 AM
The Galaxy M53 5G also features the incredible Vapour Cooling Chamber technology that allows you to have long sessions of gaming, movies and video call. This feature will keep this all-rounder smartphone cool throughout long hours of use. Play all graphically intensive games you love, do as much multitasking as you can, and you'll still find the Galaxy M53 5G super cool and up for it all. 

Powerful 5000mAh battery to help you have power through the day
Be it gaming, binge-watching, or charging other smartphones, the Galaxy M53 5G features a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with reverse charging. The smartphone also comes with a 25W fast charging support that will give you enough juice to last a day without any hiccups. 

Some other essential features that you should know about

Software Upgrades
Samsung provides two years of OS updates and four years of security updates with its all-rounder, feature-loaded smartphone, Galaxy M53 5G. This means your Samsung Galaxy M53 5G won't lag behind in terms of functionality, user interface or overall performance. 

Alt-Z
The Alt-Z feature ensures that users' private content, be it an app, a photo, a video, or even a message, stays private. You can access it with Quick Switch, which lets you seamlessly toggle between your private and public life. Just Double-Click on the side button and yes, you are ready to live the Alt Z Life.

Fingerprint sensor and face unlock 
To make it even quicker to get into the Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung has provided fingerprint sensor and face unlock options which you can choose to set.

Price and where to buy
So, to sum it all up, the Galaxy M53 5G is a complete smartphone that comes with no compromises on features and performance. So, what are you waiting for? Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available in two unique colours — Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green — and can be purchased on Amazon and the Samsung online store right now! The all-rounder smartphone is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 23,999, inclusive of bank offer, for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Mobiles
