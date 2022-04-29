Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Comes With an Innovative Feature That Will Change the Way You Make or Receive Calls

Samsung recently launched one of its most talked-about phones, the Galaxy M53 5G. This all-rounder smartphone comes with several exciting and innovative features. But, here, we will talk about its well-acclaimed feature ‘Voice Focus'. The Galaxy M53 5G is truly a smartphone that's up for it all, thanks to its unique set of useful features.

Let's take a deep dive into the Voice Focus feature of the all-new Galaxy M53 5G.

What'd you do when you can't answer calls clearly due to background calls

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you can't talk clearly due to the noisy background? When you are in a busy market area, a movie theatre, or hanging out in a pub where you barely hear the phone ringing, having a clear conversation is difficult.

However, Samsung has come up with the Voice Focus feature which will help

Gen MZ hear calls clearly. With Voice Focus feature, you can be up for crystal clear conversations no matter where you are.

How can Voice Focus really help?



The Galaxy M53 5G is a feature-loaded smartphone and Voice Focus ensures a proper conversation in a loud, crowded area. The South Korean giant made the Voice Focus feature so that its users can experience extraordinary call clarity on-the-go no matter where they are. Voice Focus can be enabled during voice and video calls on the Galaxy M53 5G. This feature cuts the need to go through the hassle of looking for a quiet place to simply have a conversation. Isn't that amazing?

How to activate the Voice Focus feature on Galaxy M53 5G for voice or video calls

It's very easy to enable the Voice Focus feature on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Here are the two ways:

On native voice call

When you answer a voice call on your phone, a Voice Focus icon will appear on the right side of the call screen, just tap on it, and that's it, you've enabled the perfect call clarity on your Galaxy M53 5G. Isn't that easy?

On 3rd party video calling apps

One can easily enable it from the advanced features option in the smartphone's settings. Apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Webex by Cisco support Samsung's Voice Focus feature.

Once you're the Galaxy M53 5G is Voice Focus enabled, whenever you get on a video call with someone, a floating icon appears on the screen, through which you can easily switch on the Voice Focus feature and enjoy crystal clear voice clarity.





In addition to Voice Focus, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes equipped with many segment-leading features that make it a phone that's up for it all! Here are some of the other features you should know about:

Be up for multi-tasking with a powerful and fast processor and RAM Plus



The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a powerful 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor that will deliver smooth performance throughout your heavy usage. The ARM Mali G68 GPU on the Galaxy M53 5G will handle any graphically intensive games like a pro. Its RAM Plus feature will intelligently read your multitasking needs and provide you with up to 16GB of RAM whenever you need it.

Be up for stunning photography experience with segment best 108MP camera



Samsung's new all-rounder phone sports a 108-megapixel Main camera that lets you capture detailed photos that will keep your social media on fire. Along with the main camera, the Galaxy M53 5G also comes with an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro camera. The phone also features exciting new editing options like Object Eraser, which will help you remove unwanted things from your favorite shots and Photo Remaster, which will simply enhance any photo you desire.

Be up for immersive viewing experience with 120Hz sAMOLED+ Infinity-O Display and Gorilla Glass 5



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G offers a truly cinematic and immersive viewing experience, thanks to its bright and vivid screen that will make you fall in love with any content you watch. The display also supports a 120Hz of refresh rate will give you a super smooth and silky experience when you are on your way to getting the chicken dinner on BGMI. And to keep such a vivid display safe, Samsung has added Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to prevent any damage.

Be up for everything cool with Vapour Cooling Chamber



Whether you play graphically intensive games for long hours, watch a movie or get on video or voice calls, the Galaxy M53 5G's Vapour Cooling Chamber technology will prevent the phone from heating up and keep its temperature cool. A performance-oriented smartphone experience is what Gen MZ seeks, and the Galaxy M53 5G has been built to deliver exactly that.

So, in conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has every feature one wishes for in a powerful smartphone. And you should get your hands on the all-rounder device as soon as you can. Visit Amazon and Samsung.com/in online store and order your Galaxy M53 5G, which is available in two colours— Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. It is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999.

