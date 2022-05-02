Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: An All-Rounder Smartphone With Made-for-Gen MZ Features

Samsung has been on a spree, delivering all-rounder smartphones with made-for-Gen MZ features, and its latest addition to the M series is the Galaxy M53 5G. This new device comes loaded with powerful features that will take your smartphone experience to a whole new level. No matter what passions you want to explore, be it video blogging, playing and streaming games on your YouTube channel, or becoming a successful social media influencer, the Galaxy M53 5G is up for it all.

Let us tell you about five of the most exciting features packed into the Galaxy M53 5G that's built specifically for the Gen MZ:

108MP camera that is always up for capturing brilliant moments



This Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone features a whopping 108-megapixel main camera, to click stunning and detailed shots with, all through the day. This is part of a quad-camera setup that helps you capture amazing shots of anything you like and set your social media on fire. For a larger viewing angle, the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera helps you capture memorable landscape shots. What's more? The 2-megapixel depth camera lets you customize the focus on your portrait shots according to your needs, and the 2-megapixel macro camera makes it a super breeze to capture detailed shots of the subjects.

120Hz sAMOLED+ display that is always up for giving immersive experiences



Whether you're binge-watching web series or videos online or playing your favourite mobile games, this smartphone's large 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ and Infinity-O display will surely enhance your viewing experience. Its refresh rate of up to 120Hz ensures every frame is so smooth and fast that you'll be delighted to scroll through the apps and play games like BGMI and COD: Mobile. Samsung has added Gorilla Glass 5 protection to ensure that the phone can easily handle a few drops and prevent scratches. The Galaxy M53 5G will make videos look crisp and provide a breathtaking immersive viewing experience.

16GB RAM with RAM Plus, so the phone is always up for handling anything



The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G intelligently reads your multitasking needs with various apps and provides up to 16GB of RAM whenever you need it, thanks to the RAM Plus feature. This feature ensures that the Galaxy M53 5G is up for binge-watching movies, shopping on your favourite apps, surfing on YouTube and the internet, and whatever the user wants. This feature is more handy when the user has to do heavy multitasking that requires the apps to stay open and not close in the background.

Voice Focus to make crystal clear calls



The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G surely ticks most of the checkboxes when it comes to delivering an exceptional smartphone experience, but the South Korean giant went a step ahead with one of the most loved features that enhance voice clarity. The Galaxy M53 5G comes with the all-new Voice Focus feature so that your voice is loud and clear whenever you are in a noisy environment like a busy street, or a packed party. Voice Focus cuts out loud ambient noise so that your voice is heard crystal clear. Not just that, it also amplifies the receiver's voice, so you are heard as clearly as you hear.

Auto Data Switching, so the phone is always up for constant connection

With the Auto Data Switching feature on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, you can easily make and receive calls or use data from your secondary SIM, even when your primary SIM is in a no network area. This feature ensures that you're able to stay in touch with your loved ones no matter where you go. The Galaxy M53 5G is also up for seamless connection as it supports up to 12 5G bands, which means that it can connect to as many 5G bands as your preferred carrier can offer, making the smartphone future-ready.

Bring home the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone to enjoy sharp visuals, stunning photography, heavy multitasking, and crystal clear calls. This all-rounder Gen Z phone is available on Amazon in two colours— Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green — and can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,499.

Samsung is also bringing a wide array of offers at the Fab Grab Fest starting 3rd May, on Samsung.com & Samsung Exclusive stores. Up to 33% discount and free 25W charger available on select Galaxy M series devices. Additional cashback up to 10% and extra benefits over purchase through Samsung Shop app. The offers end on 8th May. Check out the Samsung smartphone now!

