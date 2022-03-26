Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G — the All-Rounder Phone You Always Wanted

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 26 March 2022 09:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G — the All-Rounder Phone You Always Wanted

Hey Gen Z, we have some good news for you! Samsung Galaxy M Series has an all-rounder device in its pipeline that it plans to launch soon, and it will cater to all your needs in following your passion point. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is set to debut in India soon, and in this article, we will give you a little peek into the features that the all-rounder device will pack in.

Why the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is an ideal device for Gen Z, you ask? Well, today's Gen Z is fast, has an unlimited number of choices to explore, and there's no doubt about it. They can pursue their passions to become a content creator, traveller, or a food blogger, social media influencer, pet Instagrammer or whatever they want to be. Samsung understands Gen Z's mindset and has built a device that can help them in their journey of exploration.

The Galaxy M33 5G is fully loaded with powerful features and will take things to such new levels that Gen Z will want to get one for themselves. Now, let's look at some powerful features of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G:

5nm Octa-core Processor for high performance and power efficiency
Revised Processor Image 1 33

One feature that every Gen Z wants in their phone is a blazing-fast processor, and Samsung has packed in Segment Best 5nm Processor consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4 GHz. It could well be the first smartphone with a 5nm Processor in the segment. For Gen Z, it means, that the phone will be fast, super power-efficient, and take care of all their needs. It allows the users to complete intensive tasks better, like playing games or using many apps simultaneously. Galaxy M33 is a boon for Gen Z gamers as it can easily take care of the graphics part with the Mali-G68 GPU that helps the processor to operate seamlessly. In simple terms, the Galaxy M33 can take anything you throw at it, and so it can certainly help you follow any of your passion.

RAM Plus for an additional boost
M33 3 m33

Are you a multitasker? Do you keep multiple apps open at the same time? Then Galaxy M33's RAM Plus feature will be very beneficial for you as it enables one to expand their device's RAM virtually. This feature will boost the performance of the smartphone while using multiple apps at the same time to keep the phone fast. In Gen Z's journey of following their passion, the RAM Plus feature can effectively run applications that require more resources. Hence, there'll be no hindrances when you use one app to upload, one to edit, and one to write down stuff, all at the same time. So if you have a 6GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 in your hand, then with the RAM Plus feature, the phone's memory expands to up to 12GB virtual RAM, on-demand.

Large 6000mAh battery so you don't have to charge it often
m33 4 batt

You already know that phones with terrible battery life are big trouble. A phone with a short battery life can frustrate your life, especially when the battery starts going low by your evening tea time. How will you feel? Sad right? Well, with Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you will never have to face such a situation, as it comes with the Segment Best 6000mAh battery that lasts for all-day and supports 25W fast charging. Today's Gen Z doesn't like to charge their smartphone's battery now and then, and frequently charging the phone may also harm the battery's life.

Remember to keep your power bank at home when stepping out as Galaxy M33's massive battery will take care of your all day needs. Not just that, you can also share the power with your friend's phone with Reverse Charging feature Isn't that amazing?

Voice Focus feature for an amazing voice call clarity
M33 5 m33

Gen Z is always on the go, and if you are among that part of Gen Z which spends most of their time outside for work purposes, then the Voice Focus feature will be a boon for you. It doesn't matter whether you are in a crowded gathering, or at a party, the Voice Focus feature not only cuts out the unnecessary loud ambient noises so that your voice is heard clear, it also enhances the receiver's call voice so that you hear him/her loud. Just imagine, how cool is this feature when you have to answer an important call at a noisy place, no moving around!

In short, the Galaxy M33 5G will always be ready to effectively handle all tasks you throw at it, thanks to powerful innards and all the latest features you expect from premium smartphones in the year 2022.

Similar to other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M-Series will also allow consumers to enjoy the best-in-class customer service in the market. Last but not the least, with the upcoming Galaxy M-Series portfolio, Samsung might also introduce some exciting deals to make the new smartphones even more exciting for young millennials.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is all set to launch on Amazon and Samsung.com on April 2nd at 12noon. So, you can rush to either site right now and use the ‘Notify Me' option to get all the latest updates about the handset!Stay tuned with Gadgets 360 for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, an all-rounder device built for the all-rounder Gen Z

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles
