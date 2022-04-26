Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Is a Gen MZ Smartphone That’s Up for It All 

Samsung has recently added a stunning smartphone to its Galaxy M-series lineup, the Galaxy M33 5G. It's an all-rounder smartphone that stays up for it all, and has been built especially for Gen MZ so they can explore all of their passion points.

The Galaxy M33 5G has already set the smartphone market on fire with its robust performance and top-notch features. With this all-rounder smartphone in their hands, Gen MZ can explore all their passions and find success.

Here is a complete run-down of the features that make the Galaxy M33 5G a phone that is #UpForItAll:

Segment best* 5nm Octa-core Processor, so the phone is up for every game



The Galaxy M33 5G features a mighty 5nm Octa-core processor that is powerful enough to make Gen MZ's gaming or overall smartphone experience smoother. It consists of 8 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and ARM Mali G68 GPU, so that you can experience unmatched performance while playing graphically intensive games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9 Legends, and more. Just power up the device and enjoy impeccable speed and performance with Galaxy M33 5G, that is up for it all.

RAM Plus, so you can multitask with ease



Gen MZ loves to multitask because they want to get lots done without having to wait. And to help you do just that, Samsung has put in a RAM Plus feature in the Galaxy M33 5G that intelligently reads usage patterns to provide up to 16GB of virtual RAM, whenever required by the user. This feature ensures that the phone is up for it all, be it multitasking or gaming.

Segment best* 6000mAh battery, so that the phone is up for everlasting entertainment





Be it for gaming or binge-watching content, the massive 6000mAh battery will always be ready to keep the phone up for it all. The Galaxy M33 5G also features a Reverse Charging option that will let you charge other smartphones using a USB cable. Samsung has also provided 25W fast charging support that will juice up the battery in no time.

Quad-camera setup, so that it's always up for capturing perfect moments



The Galaxy M33 5G features a 50MP quad-camera setup that lets you capture your beautiful moments in stunning details whether its day or night. Along with the 50MP main camera, the phone also features a 5MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 2MP Depth lens and a 2MP Macro camera, which will help you capture all that you need for your social media platforms. The Galaxy M33 5G also features an 8MP front camera, for clicking impressive and clear selfies.



What's more, in case someone photobombs your beautiful captures, you can easily remove them with a single tap using the new Object Eraser feature. The Galaxy M33 5G uses a Temporal Noise Reduction feature that enhances the quality of the videos by removing graininess in videos shot from the phone, making them look bright even in low light.

120Hz FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for smooth experiences



The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 16.72cm FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate support to make your content consumption and gameplay a delightful experience. To protect the display from scratches and drops, Samsung has added an extra layer of protection with Gorilla Glass 5.

Auto Data Switching, so that the phone stays up for seamless connectivity



Whether you are in a low or no network area, you shouldn't lose connectivity. And that is why Samsung has featured an Auto Data Switching option that will allow you to make and receive calls or use data seamlessly from your secondary SIM, when your primary SIM is in a no network area. This feature keeps you connected to your work and loved ones, no matter where you go.

Voice Focus, so you can always have crystal clear conversations



Voice Focus is a revolutionary feature that will cut out loud ambient noise whether one is standing at a fish market or is in a pub surrounded by people and will enhance the receiver's volume. With Voice Focus, say goodbye to unclear conversations and say hello to crystal clear calling experience.

Power Cool Technology, so that the phone stays cool even after hours of use



This technology ensures top-notch performance while keeping your phone from heating up, even when you put it to heavy tasks for long hours. With Power Cool Technology, play your favourite game or watch your favourite shows for as long as you want, as the Galaxy M33 5G will stay up for it all.

Samsung's Alt Z feature will let you live a carefree life



The Alt Z feature on the Galaxy M33 5G ensures that every important piece of data, be it a photo, video, or even a message, can be kept securely in a private mode which can be accessed using Alt Z and kept well-guarded from the public eye.

Security and software upgrades, so that the phone always stays up to date

Samsung has promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades with the Galaxy M33 5G. These software and security upgrades will enhance the phone's performance and bring new UI features so that your phone stays up for the future.

You can easily unlock the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G using the fast fingerprint sensor or the seamless Face Unlock feature. The phone also supports dual SIM connectivity, and you can expand its storage capacity to up to 1TB.

In conclusion, the Samsung M33 5G is a competitive phone built for Gen MZ, and it brings several new and exciting features which are built to help you explore any of your several passions. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is now available in two colour options — Mystique Green and Deep Ocean Blue — and can be purchased via Amazon and Samsung.com/in online store right now!

The smartphone is now available at an introductory price of Rs.15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 17,499 for an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, this includes a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions, so hurry before this amazing offer ends.

