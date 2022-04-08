Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, an Ultimate All-Rounder Phone That Stays Up for It All, Goes on First Sale

Dear Gen Z, a few days back, the South Korean tech giant Samsung launched a smartphone for you, the Galaxy M33 5G. Well, this all-rounder phone is going on its first sale today.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a phone that will stay #UpForItAll throughout your journey of exploration. Be it becoming a content creator, travel or food blogger, social media influencer, or even a big Food Instagram Influencer all that's required is zeal, zest, and an all-rounder smartphone to start the journey of exploration. And that is where Samsung has stepped in to fill in the gap with the Galaxy M33 5G.

While in our previous articles, we have told you how the smartphone stays #UpForItAll, however, in this one, we will tell you about all the specs and key features of the all-new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

So, let's get started:

5nm Octa-core Processor to empower your everyday life



Nobody likes a slow smartphone. Not only does it hamper everyday work, but it also starts acting up exactly when you need to do something extremely essential. However, that's not the case with the Samsung Galaxy M33, as the smartphone features a fast Octa-core 5nm Exynos Processor that consists of 8 cores at up to 2.4 GHz. This Processor gives an efficient performance to deal with anything Gen Z throws at it. Talking of the GPU, you get ARM Mali G68, which will deliver unmatched performance in a hardcore gaming session with your friend.

RAM Plus feature to take multitasking to a whole new level



RAM Plus is one of the most talked-about features by Samsung. And why shouldn't it be? This feature is a boon to all the multitaskers who want to use several apps simultaneously and get the most out of their smartphones. Most of Gen Z almost does all the work on smartphones, and the RAM Plus feature will cater to all their needs by extending the regular RAM of the device by up to 8GB. So, if you have the 8GB variant of the Galaxy M33 5G, then another 8GB of virtual RAM will be added using the internal storage, making the total RAM to be 16GB. Enough for you to flex around!

Power Cool Tech to keep the phone cool at all times



Power Cool Technology is a must-have feature for a smartphone that stays #UpForItAll, as it keeps the phone cool at all given times. Whether you are gaming intensively for long hours, watching a movie or doing video calls, the Galaxy M33 5G's Power Cool technology will keep the phone's temperature cooler than you expect. A seamless experience is what Gen Z requires, even if there is plenty of phone usage, and the Galaxy M33 5G has been built to deliver it.

Voice Focus to keep your phone calls crystal clear



One problem most smartphone users face is the inability to make clear voice calls in a noisy environment. Are you at a party? Are you in an area with a lot of traffic? Making a phone call in such a situation can be quite a task. With Samsung Galaxy M33 5G you can simply turn on the Voice Focus feature to cut down the background noise. This way you can easily hear the person at the other end, and they can listen to you clearly as well. Voice Focus is a revolutionary feature for Gen Z consumers in India.

A smooth 120Hz FHD+ display with a tough Gorilla Glass 5 protection



Gen Z's love for being glued to a smartphone screen isn't a hoax, from scrolling through the social media feed to playing games, the phone's screen refresh rate plays an important role. And that is why the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that features a 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.6-inch FHD+ display enriches Gen Z's content consumption and gaming experience to a whole new level. Even if you are out for some work, you will never face any problem while reading text from your screen as it supports a High Brightness Mode of 576 nits. And to save such a featured display from the damage caused by drops, the phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, that provides extreme durability.

Auto data switching to always stay connected



With Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can go anywhere you want and stay connected to your loved ones, even if SIM 1 is out of network. The smartphone uses the Auto Data Switching feature for non-stop connectivity by automatically using secondary SIM data for you to easily make and receive calls or watch your favourite movie online. This feature ensures that you will stay #UpForItAll no matter what.

50MP Quad camera setup so you can take a variety of photos



The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a quad-camera setup at the rear that can capture clear and detailed images whether you are indoors in low light or out on a bright sunny day. The quad-camera setup sports a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera lens, a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro lens to ensure you can test out all of your photography skills. And to get you more and more likes on social media, Samsung has featured an 8MP front camera that will take enticing selfies.

6000mAh battery, so you never have to carry a power bank





The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a massive 6,000mAh battery that will juice the phone for a full day's worth of usage, even with heavy usage. And the 25W fast charging support will charge the phone faster than you can imagine. To check the power of Galaxy M33 5G's large battery, try charging your friend's smartphone battery using the Reverse Charging feature in the Galaxy M33 5G.

Security and privacy features, because it's 2022, and you will need them



Talking of security and privacy features, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G stands out among all the devices in its price range. Privacy and security are two important factors for Gen Z, and Samsung's Knox Security and Alt Z will cater to all such needs. Alt Z lets you keep your personal life personal by keeping sensitive content in a separate folder in the smartphone. Knox offers enterprise-grade security so that you don't have to worry about data leaks of any kind. These security features are highly essential in the new normal as we're all working or learning remotely.

Software upgrades to keep your device up to date

With Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, the company promises to deliver two years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades. These upgrades will make the smartphone future-ready by providing all the new features and bug fixes.

The smartphone also comes with dual SIM connectivity support and a dedicated expandable memory card slot, with which you can increase the storage to up to 1TB. With this much amount of storage capacity, you can easily save all your favourite movies and TV shows and watch them anytime, anywhere.

For added security, the smartphone also comes with Fast Face Unlock and Slide Fingerprint features, which will make it easier to unlock the phone without you entering the passcode.

So, now what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is now available in two colour options — Green and Blue — and can be purchased via Amazon and Samsung.com/in online store right now!

The smartphone is now available at an introductory price of Rs.15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 17,499 for a 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, this incudes Rs 2000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions, so hurry up before the amazing offer ends.

