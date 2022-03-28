Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: A Phone Built for the Gen Z

Today's Gen Z needs a phone that can literally do just about anything. A phone that can take anything thrown at it without slowing down. A phone that can cater to all Gen Z's needs in their journey of exploring their passion point. And the South Korean mobile phone maker, Samsung, has been building one such all-rounder phone, which goes by the name of Galaxy M33 5G.

Since you know the name of the smartphone now, you might as well be interested in the specs and features it will bring to the table. If we look into all of that, then the phone has pretty good specs to offer for the price. A powerful processor, expandable RAM, large battery, call clarity feature, heat managing pipes, and a smooth, sturdy display, you name it and the Galaxy M33 5G has it.

Now let's give you a little brief about these features one by one.

5nm Octa-core Processor for a smooth and fast performance



A fast processor is the backbone of your smartphone, or rather, best to say, it is the brain of your smartphone. With a fast processor, you will never have to worry about slowdowns and Samsung, being Samsung, has put the best in the segment 5nm Octa-core processor consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4 GHz, in the Galaxy M33 5G. This processor can offer the speed today's Gen Z needs while following their passion. No matter whether you are a gamer, a content creator, or anything that requires plenty of phone usage, Galaxy M33 5G's 5nm Octa-core processor will always have your back. Talking of the GPU, Mali G68 sits inside the phone to deliver improved performance and energy efficiency no matter what you're up to.

RAM Plus for multitasking on the go



With Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, the Gen Z can experience the blazing-fast LPDDR4x RAM that is expandable to up to 16 GB RAM and delivers high speed for faster multitasking and ultimate user experiences. You can choose your expandable RAM size in the settings, and the feature allows the OS to use internal storage as virtual memory, so you can use as many apps you want simultaneously. You'll see that the smartphone runs smoothly even in such a daunting situation. To make it more simple, if you have a 8GB RAM variant of Galaxy M33 5G with you, you can easily expand 8GB more, taking the total RAM capacity of your device to 16GB, which is a huge plus when it comes to multitasking.

Large 6000mAh battery to deliver non-stop performance



A smartphone with a good battery life will entertain all your heavy tasks for long hours without the need to worry about battery charging every few hours. Looking at Gen Z's usage of smartphones, Samsung decided to pack in the best in segment large 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging so that the Galaxy M33 5G doesn't run out of juice before the end of the day. And even if it does after many hours of intensive gaming and multitasking, Gen Z could easily fast-charge it on the go.

Voice Focus feature so you can cut out the noise



One of the most essential features a smartphone can have for Gen Z is the Voice Focus feature. And Samsung believes that nothing should come in between Gen Z and their passion. That is why they've included this feature, which enables the user to have a smooth talking experience. All you got to do is enable it as soon as the call is answered and experience the best call clarity by cutting out all the ambient noise no matter what loud place you are at. The Voice focus feature will not only enable your voice to be heard clearly, but also the voice of the person at the other end will be heard clearly by you.

Power Cool Tech, so the phone can be used for extended periods



Gen Z's versatility comes from their exploring mindset, which is responsible for their cool ideas and solutions. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G's versatility comes from its Power Cool Technology which is responsible for keeping the phone cool at all given times, ensuring a blazing fast performance. Do all the online gaming you want for your YouTube Channel or watch N number of videos you want, the heat cooling pipes of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will maintain the phone's coolness throughout the rigorous usage.

Immersive viewing experience with 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display & Gorilla Glass 5 protection



Today's Gen Z loves the immersive large-screen experience on their smartphones. Therefore, Samsung has packed in a FHD+ Infinity-V 6.6-inch display that offers much better viewing angles, and supports 120Hz refresh rate giving Gen Z a smoother video and a gaming experience that they will fall in love with. Dropping phones is a bit common issue with Gen Z, and so Samsung has thoughtfully added a Gorilla Glass 5 level of protection. Now, even if Gen Z drop their phones while making a vlog or clicking that photo for Instagram, there's nothing to worry about.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is all set to launch on Amazon.in and Samsung.com/in on April 2nd at 12noon. The phone might come with some exciting deals for young Gen Z. So, to keep a tab, visit any of the above sites and use the ‘Notify Me' option to get all the latest updates about this all-rounder device.

ICYMI, the Galaxy M33 5G has another reference name i.e., #UpForItAll. But we will keep it for another day, until then, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.