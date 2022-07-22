Samsung Galaxy M13 Now Under 15K With Powerful Features Like Up to 12GB RAM*, 6000mAh Battery, and 5G-11 Bands Support. Sale Is On! Check Out Now

Samsung's latest M series smartphones- Galaxy M13 and M13 5G are all set to go on sale today. The latest budget offerings from the smartphone giant come with some really cool features, making it a significant upgrade over the bestseller Samsung Galaxy M12.

Now let's jump right into the details

Up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus to take multitasking to a whole new level



There have been times when we've thought, why can't we increase our smartphone's RAM? Well, Samsung has always listened to its users, which is why it has this incredible RAM Plus feature in the Galaxy M13 and M13 5G. This feature essentially allows you to expand your RAM virtually to up to 12GB. That's enough RAM to simultaneously open as many apps as you want, making multitasking a seamless experience.

Long-lasting battery life



Samsung has packed in powerful batteries in Galaxy M13 and M13 5G. With the 4G model comes a 6000mAh battery, and with the 5G model comes a 5000mAh battery. With such massive batteries, users can easily enjoy watching movies and playing games for long hours without worrying about the power. Both the devices have a 15W in-box charger so that the big batteries can be juiced up pretty quickly too.

Auto Data Switching, so you're always connected



With Samsung Galaxy M13 and M13 5G, you can go anywhere and stay connected with your loved ones, even if SIM 1 is out of network. The smartphone comes with an Auto Data Switching feature for seamless connectivity. This feature helps you stay connected through the secondary SIM for calls or data streaming when the Primary SIM is in a no-network area.

5G-11 bands support to make your future-ready



Galaxy M13 5G comes with 5G-11 bands support which makes you ready to take on the future. Now with the news of 5G auction coming up, Samsung's most affordable 5G is set to empower and make you future proof.

50MP camera setup for beautiful photos



Gen Z is always on their toes. From clicking photos to making reels to shooting videos, they have many uses for a smartphone's camera. And that is why Samsung has equipped its latest affordable phone, Galaxy M13, with a triple camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. All three cameras capture crystal clear and showstopper photos that will woo you and your friends on social media. The Galaxy M13 also houses an 8-megapixel front camera for beautiful selfies.

For the 5G model, Samsung has packed a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Galaxy M13 5G sports a 5-megapixel camera.

Power Under The Hood



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will always deliver more than a monster performance. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that offers faster processing, efficient multitasking and superior gaming. The 4G model of the series is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 850 processor that will easily carry out everyday tasks without a hiccup, as it has been optimized to enhance processing speed and power efficiency.

In short, you can always trust the Galaxy M13 series to provide stable performance and incredible consistency!

FHD+ display for an immersive viewing experience



Now with smartphones becoming the primary source of entertainment, superior viewing experience has become a constant ask. And that is why Samsung has featured a 6.6 inch FHD+ display in the Galaxy M13 so that users can not just play games on the big screen but also enjoy an immersive viewing experience while they are binge-watching their favourite movies.

And the Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate support that will take Gen Z's gaming experience to a whole new level. And not to forget, the animations on the smartphone's screen will become more fluid and smooth to watch.

So, now what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy M13 and M13 5G, which are now available in three colours — Stardust Brown, Aqua Green and Midnight Blue — and can be purchased via Amazon, Samsung.com/in online store and selected retail stores right now! You can also get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 if you pay with an ICICI Bank credit card or an EMI transaction.

The smartphones are available at the below prices:

Samsung Galaxy M13 – Rs. 9,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G – Rs. 11,999

Grab your Samsung Galaxy M13 before it goes out of stock!

