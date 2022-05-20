Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's New Colour and Innovative Features Makes It a Perfect Buy Under Rs. 15,000

Samsung has introduced a new #Frevolutionary colour option for its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone in India. The #Frevolutionary device was launched in March this year, and has been the talk of the town since then. It is a perfect all-rounder smartphone priced under Rs. 15,000, and comes loaded with many first-ever features in the Galaxy F series, built specifically for India's Gen MZ.

Earlier, the #Frevolutionary phone was available in two colour options – Aqua Blue and Forest Green, but now it will be available in an attractive Copper Blush colour option as well. The premium design of the Galaxy F23 5G wrapped in a versatile, warm copper is super stylish, and is sure to turn heads!

Let's walk you through some #Frevolutionary features of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G:

First-ever Snapdragon 750G Processor and RAM Plus feature for unmatched performance and enhanced multitasking



The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by an efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which delivers a powerful and unmatched performance so that you can get everything done without any lag. From brilliant HDR gaming to truly global 5G connectivity to enhanced on-device AI features, Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G is all set to give a #Frevolutionary performance.

Samsung has also featured a RAM Plus option that provides up to 12GB RAM with intelligent memory expansion, thus allowing you to multitask between gaming, streaming movies, and scrolling through social media apps simultaneously. All that power and the very new Copper Blush colour will make you want this device even more.

First-ever Voice Focus for complete voice clarity



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's Voice Focus feature can eliminate the loud background noise so you can enjoy clear conversations during voice and video calls. The feature is extremely useful when you are on a busy market road or in a traffic jam or at a pub. With the Voice Focus feature enabled during calls, you can have crystal clear conversations on-the-go no matter where you are.

First-ever Power Cool Technology to keep your phone cool

Samsung has also incorporated a Power Cool Technology in the Galaxy F23 5G. With this first ever Power Cool Tech, you can keep the phone cool at all times, even when you are engaged in binge gaming sessions for extended hours or watching all the episodes of your favourite series. This feature ensures a top-notch performance without the fear of overheating your phone.

First-ever 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 display for a smoother experience



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone comes with a blazing-fast refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, so the #Frevolutionary device can deliver a flawless, stutter-free scrolling and gaming experience. The phone also features a Gorilla Glass 5 display that provides an extra layer of sturdiness, keeping the Galaxy F23 5G's screen protected from minor scratches and breakage. The phone's immersive 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display will give you a cinematic viewing experience and vivid picture quality, so you can enjoy watching your favourite content on the go.

First-ever 50MP Triple camera setup with 123 degree ultra wide lens, so you don't miss out on any details while clicking pictures



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, wrapped in a stunning Copper Blush colour, houses a first ever Triple camera setup that will allow you to capture stunning pictures with exceptional imagery. The camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera to capture bright and sharp photos, an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera to capture impressive shots with a bigger frame. And a 2-megapixel Macro lens to take detailed images that will take your breath away. It also comes with a Single Take feature that helps to capture up to 10 videos/photos in just a single click.

First-ever Auto Data Switching and 12 5G bands support, so you always stay connected



With the Galaxy 5G-12 Bands support in the Copper Blush Galaxy F23, you will always remain one step ahead and future ready as you can enjoy downloading, uploading, streaming, and sharing your favourite content anytime at a lightning-fast speed. And with the Auto Data Switching feature on Galaxy F23 5G, you can receive calls or use data even when your primary SIM is in a no network area.

Frevolutionary Pricing and Where to Buy

The Galaxy F23 5G sports a massive 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charge support that keeps on going and lets you do everything you want without worrying about losing power.

Featuring a premium matte-finish design Copper Blush colour, the Galaxy F23 5G will make you fall in love with its fascinating appearance. The Galaxy F23 5G is now available at an incredible price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant on Flipkart and Samsung online store.

