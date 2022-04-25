Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Packs in Everything You Need in a Mid-Range Smartphone Under Rs 30,000

Looking to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 30,000? Wondering which smartphone would offer the right value for your money? Today, we've got all the answers for you. Samsung recently added a brand new winner to its glowing lineup of devices in the Galaxy A series in India. Samsung's new Galaxy A33 5G is the perfect mid-range smartphone to buy under Rs. 30,000 right now.

Here are the biggest new features in the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G that make it an ideal all-rounder for India's Gen Z and millennials:

A flawless camera that can capture every detail



The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a quad-camera setup that allows you to capture professional-grade photos. The camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, so you can take crisp and clear shots. Using the 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera, you can expand the viewing angle for a stunning landscape photo. And with the 2-megapixel Depth camera, you can customise focus, whereas the 5-megapixel Macro camera will help you capture closer details of the subject with optimum clarity.

Galaxy A33 5G comes with a few segments only and flagship-like features. To start with, the smartphone comes with an OIS and EIS combo feature that records your videos more seamlessly and a neural processing unit (NPU) option that helps capture finer details even in low light. Portrait Bokeh Mode lets you adjust the level of blur in the background to highlight the details of the subject in your photo.

The great smartphones also offer two must-have features, Object Eraser and Photo Remaster. If you want to remove an unwanted object or a person from your candid photos, the Object Eraser feature will come in handy. And the Photo Remaster feature will analyse the noise level in your photos to fix the image and make it new-like, giving you a perfect colour.

Awesome screen for gaming and watching movies



The 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone will offer you a wide and immersive viewing angle, which you have been missing in your current smartphone. Even when you are outdoors and the sun is too bright for you to see your phone's display, you will still experience everything on your screen in vivid and true-to-life colour.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has been rated IP67 and is, therefore, splash, water and dust resistant, so that you can take this phone wherever you want without worrying about damaging it or losing data on it. Samsung has also added an extra layer of protection, i.e., Gorilla Glass 5, that adds durability to the device and makes it less prone to drops and scratches.



Octa-core processor with RAM Plus feature for unmatched performance



Powered by a 5 nm Octa-core processor, the Galaxy A33 5G delivers a power-packed and lag-free performance. The processor is always ready to handle heavy-duty multitasking, doesn't matter how many apps you leave open or switch between while you multitask, this phone will not slow down. Galaxy A33 5G also comes with a RAM Plus that will read your usage pattern and provide extra virtual RAM of up to 8GB for an additional boost.





Experience the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos Galaxy A33 5G will offer an enriching experience of music and a theatre-like ambience when you watch movies and videos, thanks to the Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers that enrich the sound with richness, depth and precision qualities. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G brings a cinema-like experience right in your hands so you can enjoy watching your favourite movies and TV shows

A large battery that will keep you going



Samsung Galaxy A33 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery so that the phone stays powered up for streaming, gaming, sharing, and more for more than a day. The phone supports a 25W of fast charging that can quickly revive the smartphone in no time.

Other power-packed features you should know about

The Galaxy A33 5G is a part of the Samsung Galaxy's A-series lineup and comes with features like the Knox Security that lets you protect your most valuable data including PINs, passwords, biometrics and more.

Samsung promises 3-year OS updates to keep your phone protected against the latest threats and performing at its best. Galaxy A33 5G also comes with a 6-month free trial of Microsoft OneDrive 100GB cloud storage, so you can save as my files you want.



So, in conclusion, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is a complete deal, and a great smartphone one can have. With all the latest features and a new design, the device is ready to set the market on fire.

You can grab Galaxy A33 5G on Samsung.com in three colour options — Peach, Blue & Black —. Click here to buy the new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from Samsung's online store.