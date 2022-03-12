Technology News
Redmi Brings Powerful All-Rounders to India - Here’s How You Can Get Them

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 12 March 2022 17:31 IST
Redmi has just found a way to completely dominate the category with an ace up its sleeves. The Redmi Note Pro Series is back with another king for Indian consumers in the premium smartphone bracket. The all-new Redmi Note 11 Pro Series features a large 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The device also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection. It also features a Quad camera setup headlined by a 108MP Pro-Grade Camera. With camera specs like these, Redmi Note 11 Pro will be a game-changer.

Features like these ensure that Redmi will continue its reign as the KING of mid-range smartphones.

Redmi Note Series has been unparalleled when it comes to providing the best specs at honest pricing and with Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Launch, you can be part of revolutionary new dawn for Indian Tech Space.

Redmi Note 11 Pro - starts from 17,999 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G - starts from 19,999, available on mi.com | Amazon.in | Mi Home | Retail Outlets

