Perfect Camera Smartphones to Buy This Diwali, Now Available With Great Offers

The festive season is all about creating and cherishing memories with our loved ones. Our smartphone cameras help us capture these precious moments, and let us relive those memories in the future. If you're looking for a perfect gift idea for Diwali, we've got some pretty great suggestions and unbelievably great deals for you!

OPPO has just launched its new OPPO Festival Offer 2022, which features several great camera smartphones, premium quality earbuds and a productive tablet bundled with irresistible festive offers.

You can choose from multiple products, depending on the gift you wish to give, from Flipkart, Amazon, the OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. You shall be able to get most of the OPPO products at great prices, and if you don't want to make a dent in your wallet, then you can also opt for OPPO's Pay Nothing Offer, with which you can get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes.

Now, without keeping you waiting, let's walk you through all the products and the festive discount offers on them:

OPPO Reno8 series: For those who want a perfect camera that doesn't fail in low light

This festive season, get an OPPO Reno8 series smartphone for yourself or as a gift for your loved ones. The OPPO Reno8 series consists of two smartphones, Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. The design of both models creates a fashion statement that puts you in the limelight wherever you go making your festival vibe more memorable. These smartphones come equipped with flagship-level Sony IMX709 and Sony IMX766 sensors that help to capture everything you see, even in low light.

Offers you can avail of on the Reno8 series during the ongoing sale:

Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno8 series on Flipkart and OPPO Store can avail of an additional benefit of Rs. 4,000 on the exchange program.

One can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months while buying the Reno8 series from Flipkart, OPPO Store or any mainline retail outlets.

Customers purchasing the Reno 8 series from Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through leading bank cards.

At mainline retail outlets, Customers can get any OPPO product on zero down payment schemes by availing of OPPO's unique 'Pay Nothing Offer' available through leading financiers.

Price: Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage)

OPPO F21s Pro: For those who want a premium design with excellent photography skills

The OPPO F21s Pro comes in eye-catching colours and features leather-like textures that give a premium feel and experience. You can gift it to anyone who loves to flex their smartphones and hate putting on a back cover. Yes, that's how beautiful is OPPO F21s Pro. This smartphone is the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera with 15x and 30x magnification capabilities. With OPPO F21s Pro, the user can quickly dive into the details of any subject. Imagine those beautiful photos one can click of the diyas. OPPO F21s Pro comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor that delivers a splendid performance during multitasking and gaming.

You can buy OPPO F21s Pro right now and avail these fantastic festive offers mentioned below:

Customers purchasing the OPPO F21s Pro from mainline retail outlets and OPPO Store can avail of an additional benefit of Rs. 3,000 on the exchange program. In the case of Amazon, one can avail of an additional exchange benefit of Rs. 2,000.

Avail of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months while buying the F21s Pro from Amazon, OPPO Store or any mainline retail outlets.

Customers purchasing the F21s Pro from Amazon, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through leading bank cards.

At mainline retail outlets, Customers can get any OPPO product on zero down payment schemes by availing of OPPO's unique 'Pay Nothing Offer' available through leading financiers.

Price: Rs 22,999 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage)

OPPO A77s: Jaw-dropping design and innovative features

OPPO A77s is one classy-looking smartphone as it comes with OPPO's Glow Design, which gives an elegant feel of leather and an eye-catching design. This smartphone comes in two colour options, Sunset Orange and Starry Black. It is an all-rounder smartphone you can gift to your family during this festive season. OPPO A77s delivers an extended, smooth mobile experience and features an Ultra-Clear 108MP Image technology that captures deep rich colour and sharp details in every photo moment. The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery that provides enough power to get you through the day and will be very helpful during the festive season.

OPPO A77s is the ideal buy this festive season, and here are the offers you can avail of right now:

Avail of no-cost EMI for up to 3 months while buying the OPPO A77s from Flipkart, OPPO Store or any mainline retail outlets.

Customers purchasing the OPPO A77s from Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through leading bank cards.

At mainline retail outlets, Customers can get any OPPO product on zero down payment schemes by availing of OPPO's unique 'Pay Nothing Offer' available through leading financiers.

Price: Rs. 17,999

OPPO Enco X2 is your perfect premium earbuds

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver an outstanding sound performance, and you can buy them this Diwali at a great price. OPPO has developed these wireless earbuds for people who love music from their heart and soul. You can buy them for anyone in your family and let them experience the studio-quality sound on the go. OPPO Enco X2 comes with LHDC technology that allows the user to experience sound how it was meant to be.

Here are the fantastic offers you can avail of right now:

Customers purchasing the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds from Flipkart, OPPO Store will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through leading bank cards.

One can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 3 months while buying the OPPO Enco X2 from OPPO Store.

Price: Rs. 9,999

OPPO Pad Air is for those who love being productive all the time

Speedy performance, elegant design, long battery life and many significant aspects of the OPPO Pad Air make it a perfect Android tablet for everyone. Gifting an OPPO Pad Air to any of your loved ones this festive season will undoubtedly make their day. OPPO Pad Air offers innovative features with a touch of classic style. The OPPO Pad Air sports a large 26.31 cm (10.36-inch) display that provides a fascinating and smooth entertainment experience. With a 7100mAh battery, this tablet offers around 12 hours of video playing and about 15 hours of uninterrupted video calls. With this tablet, you can efficiently work, watch movies and TV shows, and play your favourite games too. These features enhance productivity and make users more efficient.

Here are the best offers that you can avail of right now:

Customers purchasing the OPPO Pad Air from Flipkart and OPPO Store will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through leading bank cards.

One can get OPPO Pad Air on zero down payment schemes by availing of OPPO's unique 'Pay Nothing Offer' available through leading financiers.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage)

Rs. 19,999 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage)

Some other great additional offers you need to know about:

Customers purchasing the Reno8 series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of INR 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes.

The OPPO Enco Buds and Enco Buds2 will be available at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,999. In addition, OPPO Free Watch will be available at a discount of 50% for Rs. 2,999.

Diwali is the perfect time to plan to buy new things for your family and friends, and what's better than gifting them the devices they would love to own? So don't wait anymore and get that OPPO device delivered to your doorstep before Diwali.

