OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Now on Open Sale in India: Everything You Should Know

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India, with a promise to elevate the core OnePlus experience. The brand new Nord series smartphone brings faster charging, a powerful chipset, and smarter cameras. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now on open sale in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other authorised offline stores. Pricing starts from Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India.

Offers

ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 as well as no-cost EMI for 3months. Additionally, users can also exchange their android devices for an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. This offer is valid from 22nd – 28th February on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus experience stores as well as authorized *partner outlets.

Customers buying from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App can also add OnePlus Band at just Rs. 699 or OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs. 999 to the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Users who purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on OnePlus Store App within the first 24 hrs of open sale stand a chance to win a device.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is packed with a set of highly innovative features. It comes in a slim design, and includes a headphone jack too. Let's take a look at some of the key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G:

Flagship fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology that can power up the smartphone for a full day's worth of usage in just 15 minutes. It sounds unbelievable, right? You've got to try it to believe it! The flagship 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology is a low-voltage charging solution that comes with 8 onboard temperature sensors, and real-time monitoring of thermals for added safety.

The smartphone ships with intelligent software that can optimise the battery of the smartphone to improve its health and longevity. In case you're wondering, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ships with a 65W SUPERVOOC charging brick, and a signature red USB Type-C cable.

Fast experience

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G isn't just fast when it comes to charging, it's also packed with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset that is optimised to deliver excellent performance. The chipset supports 5G network speeds and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can easily handle everything from your daily tasks to intensive mobile gaming sessions.

The smartphone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11, with an improved dark mode, new one-handed usage features, and additional useful features. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users will be able to upgrade to OxygenOS 12 in the second half of 2022. The smartphone will receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of Android security patches.

Smarter cameras

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary camera sensor can capture detailed photographs with accurate colours, even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone's camera hardware makes full use of the phone's powerful AI-powered features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to deliver exceptional photographs. Nightscape helps you capture great photos in low light. It produces clearer, brighter, and more dramatic photos in the dark. Portrait Mode on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been improved further to offer more accurate edge detection and depth of field for greater creative control. The feature is available on both rear and front cameras.

Beautiful design

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colorways. At just 7.8mm thick, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is even slimmer than its predecessor, and is one of the company's smallest smartphones since the OnePlus 6T. The smartphone looks absolutely stunning from all angles. It's a phone you'll love to show off.

