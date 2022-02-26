Technology News
Most Anticipated Smartphones of 2022

By Partner Content | Updated: 26 February 2022 18:10 IST
This year, smartphone manufacturers have lined up some powerful smartphones across different price ranges. We are expecting fresh new designs from Xiaomi, Apple's iPhone 14 series with a hole-punch camera, and an interesting foldable from Oppo to launch in India. Here is a selection of smartphones you can buy this year without burdening your wallet with HDFC Bank EasyEMI that will help you manage any big purchase that you make.

Apple iPhone 14 Series
Apple iPhone 14 series will launch in September this year and will come with an iOS 16 and Bionic A16 chipset. Leaked renders reveal that iPhone 14 will ditch the notch and feature a punch-hole display. There are also rumours suggesting that all iPhone 14 models could feature 120Hz LTPO displays, and the Pro models could have 48-megapixel primary cameras and 8GB of RAM. Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models could come with a tougher titanium alloy chassis, which will increase the durability of the smartphone. It is expected to cost anywhere between ₹70,000 to ₹80,000.

Oppo Find N
Oppo Find N mobile was launched on December 15, 2021 in China. It is the first foldable flagship smartphone of Oppo with two displays, but feels like a regular smartphone when folded. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, it runs Android 11 and packs a 4500mAh battery. The crease in the Find N is barely visible on the interior display, making it quite pleasant to use. Since the flagship phone supports Super VOOC fast charging, which will charge your battery from 0 to 100 % in less than an hour. Oppo Find N is expected to cost anywhere between ₹90,000 and ₹1,00,000.

Google Pixel 6a
We are unsure about Pixel 6a's launch date, but it is set to launch later this year. Many leaks have revealed that Pixel 6a could be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC, which can be found in the recently launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It is also rumoured that the smartphone by Google might have features like Magic Eraser, Google Assistant, and Voice Typing too. Google Pixel 6a is expected to cost anywhere between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000.

Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series in China in December 2021, and we are hoping to see it in India this year. Xiaomi 12 features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, and the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 12. A leaked image also teased the powerful camera setup Xiaomi 12 will sport. It is also expected to feature 67W fast-charging as per a recent report. Xiaomi 12 will be the next premium smartphone from the company to skip the ‘Mi' branding. The base variant of Xiaomi 12 might cost anywhere between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000.

How to buy any of these smartphones without breaking your budget? 
Buying a new smartphone should be a simple experience and not a burden on your wallet. That is why you must explore HDFC Bank EasyEMI. If you own an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, then you can avail of EasyEMI without any hassle. Just use your card, convert your purchase amount into EMI and walk out like a boss! You can also apply for a Consumer Loan and avail of EasyEMI instantly. It comes with pocket-friendly monthly repayment options from 6 months to 36 months. Even non-HDFC Bank customers can get a consumer loan by visiting a store near them and sharing minimal documents.

For more details, visit HDFC Bank's official website here.

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

