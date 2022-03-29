Looking for a New Mid-Range 2022 Smartphone? Keep an Eye on the New HUAWEI nova 9 SE

Buying a new mid-range smartphone keeps getting harder by the day. Mid-range smartphones bring flagship-like features but at a much more affordable price point. If you're looking for an ideal smartphone that packs a bunch of premium features, but at a competitive price, HUAWEI has something just for you.

HUAWEI nova 9SE is the company's latest mid-range smartphone that's packed with an amazing set of innovative features, and costs under AED 1,200. Let's take a look at some of the key features of this new mid-range winner:

108-megapixel High-Resolution Photography

HUAWEI's new nova 9 SE is packed with a 108-megapixel AI Quad Camera system that lets you unleash your creativity. Apart from the powerful primary camera sensor, nova 9 SE also brings an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary 108-megapixel camera offers high-definition photography capabilities, letting you capture your world in stunning detail. The large sensor makes use of an advanced imaging technology that can deliver excellent and clear shots across a range of lighting conditions.





HUAWEI nova 9 SE can easily capture stunning photos in low-light conditions. You can also capture great selfies using the Super Night Shot feature that can easily recognise human faces, and optimise the background while eliminating any noise. AI recognition shutter technology lets HUAWEI nova 9 SE capture dynamic scenes with precision, letting you capture your precious memories in style.

A battery that keeps going

HUAWEI nova 9 SE mid-range smartphone comes with support for 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. It allows nova 9 SE users to charge their phones by 60 percent in just 15 minutes. You can also charge the phone to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

A design that speaks for itself HUAWEI nova 9 SE may be a mid-range smartphone, but it offers a much premium look at its price point. The smartphone comes with a HUAWEI FullView Display and ultra-narrow bezels. It helps offer a highly immersive visual experience, letting you enjoy your favourite content when you're on the move. The rear design features nova series' iconic Star Orbit Ring camera design. The smartphone is both compact and easy to hold.





A vlogger's delight

Do you love making vlogs? HUAWEI nova 9 SE can help you capture stunning video blogs in no time. You can easily capture videos using the Continuous Front/Rear Recording feature that lets you use the front and rear cameras to capture a single video. Dual-View Video recording helps you capture and showcase live reactions to events. The Petal Clip app helps you create content easily, letting you show off your creative skills to the world.

EMUI 12

HUAWEI nova 9 SE is powered by EMUI 12, which brings a super smooth user experience even after a long period of usage. NFC-based One Hop Connection feature lets you pair the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with other HUAWEI devices directly. You can also access the smartphone from a PC using the Distributed File System, to share files. EMUI 12 brings a smart, easy, and seamless experience to HUAWEI nova 9 SE users.

Price and where to buy

HUAWEI nova 9 SE comes with an amazing price of just 1199 AED. The mid-range phone is available in Midnight Black, Crystal Blue, and Pearl White. The smartphone is now available on HUAWEI's website for pre-orders with a selection of offers. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth 295 AED, including the HUAWEI Band 6, a one-month free subscription on Huawei Cloud 200GB or 30% off on a one-year Huawei Cloud 200GB subscription; a free 3 month Huawei Video VIP subscription, and Huawei Care offer with 20% off on a one year extended warranty and 20% off on screen protection.