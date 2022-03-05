Join the Frevolution With Samsung Galaxy F23 5G! First Ever Snapdragon 750G, 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 Display & Voice Focus

Samsung is set to introduce a revolutionary new smartphone in its popular Galaxy F-series in India – The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. With this launch Samsung will be introducing its most anticipated first ever features to hit Indian market for the Galaxy F series portfolio.

Samsung is starting a whole new 'Frevolution' with the latest Galaxy F23 5G that brings several innovative first-ever features in the series — from a powerful Snapdragon chipset to a unique Voice Focus feature — the Galaxy F23 5G is all set to become a must-buy phone for India's Gen Z. Let's take a sneak peek at some of the first-ever features in Galaxy F-series, sparking a ‘Frevolution':

#Frevolutionary performance with the first ever Snapdragon 750G chipset

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the mighty Snapdragon 750G chipset, the first ever Snapdragon chipset in the Galaxy F series. The powerful chipset unlocks a whole new level of the smartphone experience, thanks to the Snapdragon 750G SoC that enables faster processing, efficient multi-tasking and superior HDR gaming. The chipset scores a whooping score of 1950 on GeekBench. You can enjoy playing your favourite games without any lag or getting important work done without anything slowing you down, making it an ideal choice for India's Gen Z.

#Frevolutionary smoothness with the first ever 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 Display

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features its first ever 120Hz display, that has an added layer of first ever Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection for Frevolutionary toughness that prevents scratches and breakage. The Frevolutionary 120Hz refresh rate enables a smoother and stutter free scrolling experience. From scrolling through the apps to playing games, everything is lot smoother, and feels natural. The 120Hz refresh rate will change the way you browse content on your smartphone.

Not only this, the large full-HD+ Infinity-U display of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G offers a cinematic viewing experience on the go. You'll love watching your favourite movies and TV shows on the smartphone's magical display. It's also much easier on your eyes if you use your smartphone for non-stop gaming or for binge watching.

#Frevolutionary clarity with first ever Voice Focus

We all can relate to the fact that ambient noises are a concentration killer, no matter whether you are in the traffic, crowded markets or in a party, it will not let you get your calls done peacefully. And that is where Samsung's Frevolutionary Voice Focus feature comes into play, as it removes the ambient noise so that the receiver can hear your voice clearly without any disruptions. Not only this Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also enhances the voice of the caller and makes it more louder & clearer. This is a feature that most Gen Z users have been looking for, and Galaxy F23 5G is here to deliver it with a Frevolution.

#Frevolutionary clicks with first ever 50MP triple camera with 123 degree ultra wide lens

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features a Frevolutionary 50MP triple rear camera setup with a 123-degree ultra-wide viewing lens. The 50MP camera can capture sharp, vivid & bright photos across varying lighting conditions that will help you level up your social media game.

The 50MP camera set up is packed with an AI-powered feature - The Frevolutionary Single Take that enables you to capture up to 10 videos and images in just one take. It is perfect for capturing special moments quickly without worrying about picking the right camera mode.

Watch out for more first-ever features and the grand launch!

As per our sources, Samsung will reveal more such first ever features in days to come and is slated to launch this smartphone at a very attractive price. Samsung's Frevolutionary the Galaxy F23 5G, will launch in India on March 8th, 12noon and will be available on Flipkart and Samsung online store. Get notified to join the Frevolution by visiting Flipkart or Samsung.

