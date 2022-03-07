Technology News
Is Redmi Really Pricing It’s Best Redmi Note Ever Under 20k? We Have Some Great News for All Tech Lovers!

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 7 March 2022 10:42 IST
  • Amidst a pandemic, we faced a global chipset shortage and a visible price rise over the last year amongst Smartphone brands. Now, with improving times, we finally see a ray of hope with Redmi's upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro Series.
  • Redmi Note Series has been India's most loved smartphone series, having sold over 240 million units worldwide and with over 67 million sold in India, we are about to take it up a notch by making the best even better (Source: Xiaomi Data Center).
  • The tried and trusted formula of best specs, highest quality and honest pricing is touted to get even better with the 7 5G Band Support with the help of the superior SD 695 processor, Pro-Grade 108MP Camera and with additional features and modes that help enhance your photography experience, a beautiful 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with 1200 nits of Peak Brightness and Pro Grade 67W Turbo Charge that helps you with a full day's charge in 15 mins.

Along with the beautiful Super AMOLED Display the Redmi Note Pro series also comes with dual stereo speakers which allows user to experience a truly immersive multimedia experience on their smartphones. The Redmi Note Pro Series also comes with LiquidCool Technology that helps regulate the temperature of the smartphone. Such features are usually found on Flagship smartphones. In order to step it up a notch and deliver exceptional products, Redmi has brought this feature to the Redmi Note 11 Pro Series.

  • While introducing these flagship features in the 20k bracket, Redmi will continue to dominate and disrupt the market with its Redmi Note11 Pro Series in the mid-segment.

Sources tell us, for their Biggest Launch of 2022 Redmi is not going to leave any stone unturned and will go all out with an on-ground LIVE Product Launch, the first of its kind in 2022.

You can catch their MEGA LIVE Launch Event on 9th March, 2022 at 12 Noon.

