HUAWEI nova Y90: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy This Entry-Level Smartphone

Huawei has set the bar high when it comes to smartphones of all budgets, from premium flagships to entry-level ones, you will always find a Huawei smartphone for everyone! And as you know, there are plenty of entry-level smartphones available in the market for you to buy, but none are like HUAWEI's nova Y90. Why do we say this? Well, because of the innovative and exciting features that make this smartphone perfect for everyone. The best thing is that you will not have to break your bank to purchase HUAWEI nova Y90, as the smartphone costs less than 1000 AED.

Let us tell you everything we know about this perfect entry-level smartphone:

Vibrant display



HUAWEI nova Y90's large display will open up a new world of possibilities for you. This entry-level smartphone features a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless Full View display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. Such a display will provide a smooth user experience when you play your favourite games or binge-watch your favourite TV shows. HUAWEI nova Y90 promises to give an ultimate user experience as it features ultra-narrow 1.05 mm bezels surrounding the display and a staggering 94% screen-to-body ratio. To help you read articles and e-books comfortably, HUAWEI nova Y90 features a screen dimming control, eye comfort mode, and an e-book mode.

5000mAh battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

A large battery in the smartphone these days is a must. Thankfully, HUAWEI nova Y90 features a massive 5000mAh battery that can satisfy users' all-day heavy usage. Whether you're travelling, watching movies or playing games, the HUAWEI nova Y90 will provide a long-lasting battery life. And to your surprise, this entry-level smartphone also supports fast charging that will not let the low battery stand in the way of your fun. HUAWEI nova Y90's battery can be juiced up to full in a matter of minutes with the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. HUAWEI promises that this charging technology is stable and can provide 2.3 hours of gaming by just charging the phone for 10 minutes.

HUAWEI nova Y90 features a battery health assistant function that can detect the battery's health status and remind the user to act if required. To make the charging smart and safe, HUAWEI took a step further and implemented eight layers of fast charging protection, thirteen layers of charging protection, and a layer of USB port overheating protection.

Huge storage

Having huge storage in your smartphone is always a good thing. The HUAWEI nova Y90 comes with 128GB storage onboard, which can easily help you download large game files and also your favourite videos from the internet. For those who love to consume content, they can easily store up to 170 episodes of drama series, 12000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies. Yes, that's true, you can store all that in your smartphone and enjoy watching wherever you are.

50MP AI Triple Camera



HUAWEI nova Y90 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The three-camera setup includes a high-resolution 50-megapixel main camera that will set your social media on fire. A 2-megapixel depth camera that will help you capture perfect portraits, and a 2-megapixel macro camera that can help you get beautiful close-ups of anything you like. For those who love to capture the night in its true form, HUAWEI nova Y90's Super Night Mode function will help them capture night shots that are bright and clear. There's also an AI Snapshot function, that will intelligently analyse the scene and perceive the amplitude of moving subjects and objects in front of the camera in real-time to capture the fast motion shots instantly.

HUAWEI nova Y90 supports Continuous Front/Rear Recording for a seamless switch between the front and rear cameras. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation. So if you are a budding vlogger, HUAWEI nova Y90 is the smartphone to go for.

HUAWEI AppGallery

This feature-loaded entry-level smartphone comes with pre-installed HMS (Huawei Mobile Services). This HMS includes a variety of useful and premium services such as Petal Search which can fit the world in the palm of your hand. Petal Maps that will never let you get lost. HUAWEI Video will make your screen become the window to the world. HUAWEI Browser will let you enjoy high-speed Internet browsing and HUAWEI AppGallery will help you download a wide selection of global and local apps.

Price and availability in the UAE

The new HUAWEI nova Y90 in Crystal Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green colourways will be available in the UAE from September 16th at a price of 799AED with gifts worth 332AED, including complimentary subscriptions to HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video and HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, 12 Months Warranty Service and 1-year manufacture warranty service in GCC countries.