HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 Outshines Its Competition and Stands Out as the Ideal Foldable Phone: Ultra Light, Ultra Flat, Super Durable

As smartphone manufacturers seek new solutions to accommodate bigger and better screens, foldable smartphones have become an inevitable answer. We have been talking about foldable phones for numerous years now, but it is only now that they have gone mainstream. There were countless hurdles, but foldable phones eventually made it to the markets in late 2019. However, judging by the enthusiasm towards this new phone form factor, there is optimism that the trend will slowly but steadily catch on. That brings us to the question – what is the perfect foldable phone you get to lay your hands on today?

Huawei recently announced the launch of its flagship foldable smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, which embodies the tech giant's latest explorations in the development of foldable phones. Inheriting Huawei's classic outward folding design, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, bringing consumers the best experience.

The Ideal Foldable Phone: Ultra Light, Ultra Flat, Super Durable HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 also presents the new generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, Huawei bestowed its flagship foldable with an elegant unibody design, which boasts a flat and seamless fold. The phone is also equipped with flagship features, including an industry-leading 7.8" True-Chroma Foldable Display and a 50MP True-Chroma Camera System that supports HUAWEI XD Optics, taking its excellent performance to new heights.

Let us look at its features up close and close:

New Falcon Wing Design, Ultra Light, Ultra Flat and Super Durable



The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 comes with the New Falcon Wing Design, which is minimalist and natural, giving an ultra-flat form factor for a foldable smartphone. Through the industry's first Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, the movement trajectory of the hinge and the screen is precisely synchronised via the fixed-length linkage control, which makes the screen as flat as a mirror. Thanks to the industry-first lightweight materials, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has a lighter and more seamless body; achieving an ultra-light and ultra-thin body that only weighs 255g with a thickness of 5.4mm, which is close to the weight of a typical smartphone on the market. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 adopts an industry-first Composite Screen, which helps to absorb shock and buffer thanks to Huawei's self-developed innovative material – ultra-light, high-strength steel. This shock barrier not only improves the phone's resistance to impact, crushing or drops, but also further improves the durability and reliability of the device from the inside out.

True-Chroma Camera System - The New HUAWEI XD Optics

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is equipped with the True-Chroma Camera System that comprises a 50MP True-Chroma Camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera. The improved HUAWEI XD Optics, with its brand-new information recovery technology, further elevates image clarity by 10%. Taking full advantage of the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma Image Engine, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 faithfully reproduces enriched colours of imaging, allowing users to accurately capture all the vibrancy in the world.

All new Smart Multi-Window and Immersive Experience

Huawei's Ideal Foldable Phone is loaded with new smart multi-window and immersive experiences. The split-screen function empowers the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 with multitasking capabilities, enabling collaboration and interaction between different applications for better continuity. It also supports using two applications in parallel. For example, users can chat while editing emails, shop online while watching videos or take notes while reading. This enables consumers to increase efficiency and operate freely. Additionally, when using two apps in parallel and wanting to run a third app without any interruption, the user can open a window to process a quick action, such as quickly replying to a message, or opening or closing apps in the background. Additionally, Swipe Gesture supports easy access and control of the floating windows, allowing buttery-smooth operations with one quick swipe. Users can swipe diagonally to the top left corner to split screen; swipe diagonally to the top right corner for a new window pop-up; swipe sideways to minimise the window; swipe up for full-screen display, and swipe down to close the window instantly.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is not only a smartphone but also a remarkable productivity tool. This flagship foldable can display content in a more immersive way according to the user's needs. Users get a more immersive interactive experience in scenarios such as video conferencing, audio-visual entertainment, browsing, simple navigation or when at work. While video calling with one or more parties. Users can also click to enlarge to have a larger view of other parties. Moreover, the smartphone adopts new dynamic themes for smooth unfolding experience.

7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable Display



Unfolded, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable Display, with an 8:7.1 display ratio; folded, the screen measures 6.5-inch, with a 19:9 display ratio, where the grip is comparable with a flagship non-foldable smartphone. Thanks to industry-leading cascaded chip technology, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 comes with a high resolution of 2480 x 2200, and a pixel density of 424ppi. This makes it the flagship foldable large-screen smartphone with the highest resolution and pixel density on the market. Additionally, the smartphone supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a touch-sampling rate of up to 240Hz, giving the device a faster screen response speed and a smoother display.

4600mAh Large Battery, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge™

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 strikes the perfect balance between form and function - delivering great standby battery life and supporting fast charging speeds while maintaining a slim form factor, packing a high capacity 4600mAh Battery into a compact body to achieve higher density and larger capacity. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 supports the new 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which can be charged to 90% in just 30 minutes. It adopts an innovative parallel charging structure that increases the charging speed by 15%, allowing users to charge safely and quickly.

3D Fiberglass Design

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 features the industry's first 3D Fibreglass Design for a more refined texture, giving a delicate, soft touch, while reducing smudges from fingerprints. The metal middle frame and leather pattern also bring a younger look and style. The phone comes in two colourways, each with a different leather pattern, which are complementary to one another: the Black colourway with crosshatch leather texture and the White colourway with natural leather texture. Each colourway is unique and layered with exquisite details.

Dual Stereo Speakers

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 uses ultra-thin and large-amplitude stereo sounds with a double-closed large sound cavity to create a surround sound field, which is also equipped with the new AI Sound Engine. This allows for a better stereo balance between width and depth, taking the audio-visual experience to new heights. The device also supports a hands-free function to clearly pick up sounds from three metres away, delivering a clear and stable sound when making calls and video calls.

Graphene Liquid Cooling System

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 adopts innovative Graphene Heat Dissipation technology with good thermal conductivity performance. Thanks to the Vapor Chamber (VC) structure, which increases the heat dissipation efficiency and heat dissipation performance, keeping the device cool at all times.

Unfold a whole new experience with HMS and favorite apps from AppGallery

Huawei's foldable flagship comes pre-installed with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), which include Petal One and a variety of useful and premium services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Browser, GameCenter, and more. It also comes pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery - the third largest app marketplace in the world, where you can download a wide selection of global and local apps.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 continues to meet the utmost craftsmanship standards of Huawei's flagship products, breaking through technical bottlenecks and theoretical limitations to integrate Huawei's latest and most cutting-edge technology, which underpins Huawei's leadership position in innovation. HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is positioned as the Ideal Foldable Phone: Ultra Light, Ultra Flat, Super Durable – and truly so

It is obvious from what we listed above that the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is really set to revolutionise the foldable flagship phones segment in the UAE.



The new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 in white and Black Colour Editions is now available for pre-orders in the UAE at a price of 7499AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 2500AED, including: the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, 12- months complimentary subscription to HAUWEI Music and HUAWEI Video, 3-months complimantary subscription to 200GB HAUWEI Mobile Cloud, GCC Multiple country warranty and special HUAWEI Care service package.