Five Ideal Smartphones You Can Buy For Less Than Rs. 30,000

If you are looking for a smartphone under ₹30,000, you are at the right place. Buying a new phone is a challenge for everyone these days, given the varied range of products available in the Indian mobile market. In current times, if you are willing to invest ₹30,000 in buying a new smartphone, you can get a decent set of features. High refresh rate displays, long-lasting batteries, speedy processors, powerful cameras, and fast charging support are some features a mid-range smartphone will offer.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It comes with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which raises the bar for protection against damage from drops. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge supports 120W fast charging, and hence, as the company claims your phone can reach from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes. The camera module of 11i HyperCharge is bigger than that of the Mi 10i and looks flashy.

Price: ₹26,999

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 features the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a slim and premium-looking design that sparkles and shifts in colour when viewed at different angles. It has a 64MP triple camera setup which houses a mass of features, including 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), and even a night mode. The phone also has a 4,200mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging that can charge your phone to 100% in less than an hour.

Price: ₹29,990

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which won't lag the phone while playing graphically intensive mobile games. The smartphone packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that will offer you a smooth and stutter-free experience. The OxygenOS software in the phone will give you a clean and neat experience and has almost no bloatware. The three-camera setup housed in the smartphone will achieve impressive results with vibrant colour and excellent exposure while clicking photos. The phone includes a 65W wrap charger within the box that will charge the 4500mAh battery from 0 to 58% in less than 15 minutes.

Price: ₹29,999

Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and boasts some gaming-centric features. The smartphone comes with a big 6.67-inch AMOLED display and sports a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can take almost anything you throw at it. Be it heavy games and apps, multitasking, the phone will not slow down or lag at any point. The Poco F3 GT packs in a big 5,065mAh battery that will last for a day and a half in a single charge. It houses a 64MP three-camera setup at the back that gives crisp photos in daylight.

Price: ₹28,999.

Realme GT Master Edition

Powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, Realme GT Master Edition has almost everything to offer for a mid-range smartphone. The premium design, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 65W charging makes it a good buy. The Realme GT Master Edition houses a 64MP triple rear camera setup that performs well in daylight. It packs in a 4,300mAh battery that charges fully in about 35 minutes.

Price: ₹27,999

