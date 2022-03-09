Can Redmi Note 11 Pro Offer a Day's Charge in Less Than 15 Minutes? This May Surprise You!

Xiaomi as a tech giant has been the flagbearer of “Fast charging”. Not so long ago with Xiaomi 11i they stepped into the arena with all guns blazing and, now with Redmi Note 11 Pro Series they aim to continue this power charged legacy! With its promise to make the best even better, Redmi is all set to bring the #RedmiNote11 Pro Series.

Redmi, known for bringing best specs at honest pricing, has introduced 67W Turbo Charge in its latest offering, which hands down is the fastest charging technology in this category.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to pack a punch in every department. The Redmi Note 11 Pro series comes with a terrific AMOLED screen which ensures vivid and crisp colors . The 108MP Main camera which is the highest resolution image sensor as per industry standards is not only a flagship feature but impossible to find in this price range. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the display feels smooth and super fast through and through with no input lag or animation lag whatsoever. The 1200nits peak brightness coupled with Reading Mode 3.0 ensures easy readability even in direct sunlight conditions.

With such advanced features, Redmi Note 11 Pro Series also delivers a day's power in 15 Minutes which really brings the phone together as a complete package and makes it the best phone to own.

Competition beware, Redmi is giving out a lesson on how to meet consumer expectations and then some more!

With the #RedmiNote11Pro series, you can now charge your phone for a full day use in just 15 minutes. Redmi Note series, known for setting newer benchmarks is ready all over again to continue the legacy of being India's most loved smartphone brand series.