Buy These Perfect Samsung Smartphones at Never-Before Offer Prices During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale. Rush Now!

This year's festive season is around the corner, and we know you have been waiting the entire year to make the most of it. Some of you might have been saving up, some may just have received your bonus, and some might be prepared to go for the No Cost EMI option. For what, you may ask? Well, we are talking about the sale that you have been waiting for the entire year, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, starting today, September 23.

We all know that it is the perfect time to get that smartphone that can change your life for good and deliver the performance you crave. Samsung offers exactly such smartphones, and to everyone's pleasant surprise, they are currently available at never-before prices under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

Let's not keep you waiting, and jump straight into the details of these performance-oriented Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is a Frevolutionary device that had set the smartphone industry on fire with its innovative features at the time of its launch. Well, this smartphone is still hot in demand, and you should wait no longer to get yours! We'll tell you why. If your budget is around Rs. 10000 - Rs. 12,000, Galaxy F23 5G is a perfect all-rounder device because of its performance capabilities and the superior experience it can provide.

The Galaxy F23 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that offers faster processing, efficient multitasking and superior HDR gaming. Since the smartphone supports 5G, you can experience superfast internet speeds and lower latency while playing your favourite games. Also, the 16.72cm (6.6”) FHD+ 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 display will provide a cinematic viewing experience at any time of the day. Galaxy F23 5G features Voice Focus that can eliminate the loud background noise so you can enjoy clear conversations during voice and video calls. That's not all, the Galaxy F23 sports Power Cool Technology to keep the phone cool even after long hours of use. The 5000mAh battery and 50MP triple camera setup are some other features that can't be missed.

Galaxy F23 5G is available at a deal price of just Rs. 10,999* at the Big Billion Day Sale on Flipkart that starts today.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G

You are going to love this one. Now you don't have to break your bank, and you can still have one of the coveted Samsung flagship smartphones in your hands. Galaxy S22+ 5G is not just a smartphone, but much more than that. Thanks to its brilliant set of cameras and very powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you will be able to experience a whole new level of smartphone technology. You are sure to become a photography fanatic with the Galaxy S22+ due to its pro-grade camera that will capture mesmerizing images during the day and a Nightography camera that will enable you to take low-light photographs with stunning detail.

Multitasking, playing heavy games, binge-watching movies and TV shows, you name it, the Galaxy S22+ 5G can do everything seamlessly. Not to forget, with the Vision Booster technology and 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, you can easily use this smartphone without experiencing any latency, letting you enjoy a stutter-free performance.

The Galaxy S22+ 5G is being offered at its best price ever, of only Rs. 59,999* at Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which starts today.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an all-rounder smartphone that will blow your mind with its performance and has looks to die for! This smartphone features a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits brightness. With such a combination, you can trust Galaxy S21 FE to deliver an immersive viewing and silky-smooth scrolling experience.

Galaxy S21 FE's Pro-grade triple camera setup consists of a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel AF & OIS, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 30X Space Zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123° FOV. The 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front allows you to take incredible selfies.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a sleek and slim body, so it will easily slip into your pocket and keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. It comes with an IP68 rating that makes it water-resistant and dustproof.

It's a wonder that this amazing smartphone is on offer at a never-before deal price of Rs. 31,999 only, on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy F13 is a super stylish phone that delivers uninterrupted entertainment on the go. This smartphone features a large 6000mAh battery, so you never have to worry about running out of power while you catch up on your favorite shows. It comes with Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity while you travel. The 16.72cm (6.6”) FHD+ display is exactly what you need for a silver screen experience on your phone screen. This affordable smartphone offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which is rare in this price segment. You can trust Galaxy F13 to deliver smooth performance throughout your usage with its powerful Exynos 850 Processor and up to 8GB RAM with the RAM Plus option.

Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. This triple camera setup will help you capture crystal clear, showstopper photos that will set your social media feed on fire.

Galaxy F13 is available at an exciting price of only Rs. 8,499 during the Big Billion Days sale, starting today. September 23.

