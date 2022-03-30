8 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Technology is a boon if used wisely. And today's Gen Z is well aware of this fact. It's 2022, and most young millennials have just started and stepped into the world to explore their passion with all motivation and confidence. So that Gen Z can make the most out of their impressive skills, Samsung will soon be launching an all-rounder device in India, the Galaxy M33 5G.



A device that will not only help Gen Z in exploring their passion point but will also offer features that will take their smartphone experience to a whole new level. Today, we will tell you about 8 such amazing features, most of them unheard, that will make you want to change your current smartphone and switch to the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.



Voice Focus feature, so no more unclear conversations due to loud background



There must have been many times when you must have got stuck in a noisy environment, and suddenly your phone rang! Oh no, it's a friend who you wanted to talk to for a long time. What will you do now? Will you answer the call and let all the honk-honk spoil your conversation? Well, don't worry, with Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you wouldn't have to worry at all. Whether you are stuck in midst of a noisy traffic or at a loud pub or party, Galaxy M33 with Voice Focus feature will ensure your voice is heard clearly. Not just that, you will also be able to hear the receiver's voice clearly. And that's a double delight with Voice Focus.



Auto Data Switching for non-stop connectivity



Losing the network while you are talking to someone or streaming movies are sometimes annoying. Not sometimes, sorry! But the all-time. Imagine a place where you are using your primary SIM (SIM 1) for voice calls or data streaming, and the connection breaks. It's irritating, right? Well, now it's time to say goodbye to all such challenges and say hello to Samsung's Auto Data switching feature. This feature lets you stay connected on SIM 1 for calls or data by using the network of SIM 2 by automatically using the network of SIM 2 to serve calls or data to SIM 1. All this happens seamlessly without you knowing or the receiver.



Power Cool Tech to keep the phone cool at all times



The Power Cool Technology is a one of a kind feature present in Samsung Galaxy M33. The Galaxy M33 5G features this incredible technology that keeps the phone cool during intensive tasks or any high usage scenarios such as video calls or gaming. Play all games you want, run all the apps you like, no matter how many hours, and you'll still find the Galaxy M33 5G maintain its cool throughout.



5nm Octa-core Processor for a clean and quick efficiency



Samsung has put a very powerful and energy efficient processor into the phone so that Gen Z can experience lag-free performance. The Segment Best 2.4 GHz 5nm Octa-core processor housed inside the Galaxy M33 5G is up for anything that you throw at it, without a sign of slowing down. The eight cores in the SoC will ensure that be it any heavy task, all of them are processed on time and at great speed so that Gen Z does not have to experience sluggish, stuttering apps and limited performance.



RAM Plus for top-notch performance



RAM Plus is a beneficial feature for those who want to multi-task and keep several apps open simultaneously. The RAM Plus feature intelligently reads your phone usage demand and provides the necessary virtual RAM by using available internal storage as required. It is a boon for those who have to multitask on their phone and want a stutter-free experience no matter how much RAM the apps use. The feature can extend the phone's RAM up to 16GB, which is more than enough for faster multitasking and gaming experiences.



Large 6000mAh battery so you can go for multiple days without charging



A powerful smartphone requires a powerful battery, and that is pretty evident. It does not matter if the smartphone carries a powerful processor, sports a large display, supports 5G bands, but the battery is not up to the notch. Hence, Samsung has packed in the best in segment large 6000mAh battery to get you through the day without having to charge the device all through the day. Be it gaming, multitasking or shooting vlogs for your social media accounts, the battery will always have the back of the phone so that it can have yours.



And even if you run out of battery, the 25W fast charging support will juice up your phone faster. An exciting feature that comes with the Galaxy M33 5G is the Reverse Charging feature, which can easily charge any other phone's battery just like a portable power bank.



Ultra responsiveness and sturdiness with 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection



Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display which gives a top-notch viewing experience, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes user interface animations and scrolling through apps a lot smoother. The Gorilla Glass 5 has raised the bar for protection of display against damage from drops and is one of the strongest ones on a smartphone. So even if your phone accidentally slips from your hand, you need not worry about the display, as it can withstand drops like a pro.

50MP quad-camera setup with amazing features, so you don't have to rely on 3rd party apps



The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back with some awesome capabilities. The quad-camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. The cameras capture exceptionally detailed and clear photos like never before. The camera setup features various modes that add magic to your photos. One of the features is Single Take, which allows you to take multiple pictures and videos with just one tap of a button, and then the AI analyses the shots and picks out the best moment for you.



The phone's Gallery app has two very different tools, Object Eraser and Video TNR, that can be very useful in certain situations. Let's say your friend has photo bombed a favourite picture of yours. Now, you do want to remove your friend, and that is where the Object Eraser feature comes in handy. You can easily remove anyone in the background using this tool in just a few taps.



Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) enables Galaxy M33 to deliver enhanced video and video snapshot quality even in low light conditions. An extremely handy features in all those fun late night parties.

If you want to know more about the all-rounder Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, then visit Amazon.in and Samsung.com/in and use the ‘Notify Me' option to get all the latest updates. The #UpForItAll phone is set to launch on both the sites on April 2nd at 12noon. Until then, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as there's more to come on this all-rounder smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.