11 Reasons Why Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Should Be Your Next Add to Cart

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 5 March 2022 11:17 IST
Redmi is all set to launch it's Redmi Note 11 Pro Series. With a wide array of features, 
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G & Redmi Note 11 Pro are definitely going to be game changers in this price segment. 

Don't trust us? Here are 11 Reasons: 

1) The 108MP Main camera which is the highest resolution image sensor as per industry standards is not only a flagship feature but a midrange rarity. 
2) The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a terrific AMOLED screen which ensures vivid and crisp colors. 
3) With a 120Hz refresh rate the display feels smooth and super fast through and through with no input lag or animation lag whatsoever.
4)  The 1200nits peak brightness coupled with Reading Mode 3.0 ensures easy readability  even in direct sunlight conditions. 
5) With the World's Slimmest Ultra-high resolution HM2 Image Sensor & 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, low light captures are a piece of cake.
6) Power through with 67W Sonic Charge 3.0 that allows you to get a full day's power in just 15 Minutes. 
7) The 5000mAH battery of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Series packs some serious juice that keeps the phone going for an entire day without having to give charging a second thought. 
8) The Advanced 5G technology on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sets it a class apart from other 5G enabled smartphones which offer significantly less 5G bands. 
9) The liquid cooling technology offered on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G uses the latest innovations in heatpipe solutions to dissipate the heat and keep it cooler than any other smartphone in this price range.
 10) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 empowered with an Advanced 5G processor that will effortlessly lead to faster & smoother operations. 
11) ‘coz you get it all under 20k!! It's clear Redmi Note 11 Pro Series  is not here to change the game, it's here to REDEFINE THE GAME.

Facebook Gaming Is Overrun With Strange Videos and Scams

