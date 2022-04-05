Technology News
loading

Realme C35 Review: More Than Meets the Eye?

Apart from good looks, are there other qualities that work in the C35's favour?

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 5 April 2022 20:43 IST
Realme C35 Review: More Than Meets the Eye?

The Realme C35 starts at Rs 11,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Realme C35 has a Unisoc T616 SoC
  • Software performance feels more entry-level than budget
  • Battery life is a bit below the mark for a budget device

Budget smartphones, especially those priced below Rs. 10,000, usually offer decent value for money in terms of hardware, in simple, practical packages. Flashy, premium designs are rare, as the focus for such devices is generally to deliver a good enough user experience and very good battery life. However, Realme seems to have come up with something different in its C series. The new Realme C35 boasts of a premium look and finish, which sets it apart. The company has also managed to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the C35's slim body. It looks good, but does it perform well too? Let's find out.

Realme C35 price in India

The Realme C35 is available in two variants. The base variant has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 11,999, while the second variant with 128GB of storage and the same 4GB of RAM is available at Rs. 12,999 in India. Both variants are available in two finishes: Glowing Black and Glowing Green. I received the base variant in Glowing Green for this review.

Realme C35 design

Compared to past C-series smartphones, the Realme C35 feels like a breath of fresh air. It's still made of polycarbonate but feels a bit more premium than older models from the same series. Keeping in line with current design trends, the C35 has a matte frame with flat sides and edges. The rear panel is also flat but has a glossy finish.

Realme C35 back full ports ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35's back panel and frame are made of polycarbonate

 

The camera module on the back of the phone protrudes quite a bit, but surprisingly, the C35 does not wobble when placed on a flat surface. The polycarbonate body's glossy finish looks unique in the subtle Glowing Green colour, but it's a big fingerprint magnet. The chiselled look gives it a modern aesthetic, but it's not the most comfortable to hold, mainly because of the relatively sharp edges.

The power button sits on the right side of the Realme C35 and doubles up as a fingerprint reader. I often found it hard to locate, mainly because it's recessed into the frame and has little travel.

Realme C35 back half buttons ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35's power button doubles up as the fingerprint reader but is recessed into the frame

 

The 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and features a dewdrop-style notch. It's not all that intrusive when viewing content, but it does look a bit dated. The bezel around the display is reasonably slim at the top and the sides but is quite thick at the bottom. The bottom of the C35 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, primary mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker.

Realme C35 specifications and software

The Realme C35 has a Unisoc T616 SoC which has a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. This is a surprise given that most smartphones that feature Unisoc SoC's are entry-level models. The phone has a SIM tray with two slots for two nano-SIMs and a dedicated one for a microSD card (up to 1TB). Communication standards include support for 4G/LTE bands, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and satellite navigation systems.

Realme C35 back full display ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate

 

The Realme C35 runs Realme UI R Edition, which is a lightweight version of the regular Realme UI that skips resource-intensive features and customisation options for smoother performance. It is based on Android 11. While this sounds like a good idea, Realme still preinstalls several third-party apps. These can be uninstalled, but it somewhat defeats the purpose of running a leaner operating system.

Realme C35 performance and battery life

The overall usage experience was not the best, as it always felt as though the Realme C35's hardware was struggling to keep up with software. I faced random instances of lag and stutter while scrolling through lists and launching apps. In short, the Realme C35 performed more like an entry-level smartphone than something at its price level.

While the software experience was not up to the mark, the Realme C35 performed as expected in benchmark tests. It managed scores of 2,12,939 in AnTuTu along with 368 and 1,382 in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

Realme C35 back full style ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35 manages to pack a 5,000mAh battery inside its slim body

 

The display of the Realme C35 produces saturated colours at the default screen settings, but changing from 'Vivid' to 'Gentle' delivered more accurate results. The full-HD+ LCD appeared sharp and was bright enough for outdoor use, even under direct sunlight.

Gaming on the Realme C35 was not a great experience. The Unisoc SoC struggled to play any game smoothly. Casual titles such as Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2 stuttered a little, while games such as Call of Duty: Mobile lagged too much even at the lowest graphics settings.

Realme C35 front full software ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35 runs Realme UI R Edition which is based on Android 11

 

The Realme C35's 5,000mAh battery lasted 10 hours and 56 minutes in our HD video loop test, which is well below average for a budget device. When it came to regular use, the C35 lasted a little over a day, which again is below average for a budget device. Charging the phone using the bundled 18W charger took two hours and seven minutes, which is on par with the competition.

Realme C35 cameras

The Realme C35 has three rear-facing cameras: a 50-megapixel primary, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is in charge of selfies. The camera interface is stripped down compared to the usual Realme camera app. There's no quick-access icon in the viewfinder to let you change settings on the fly.

Realme C35 back half cameras ndtv RealmeC35 Realme

The Realme C35 has three rear-facing cameras

 

Image quality when capturing photos in daylight was satisfactory at best. The dynamic range of the primary camera is decent for the most part, but details were surprisingly weak even when shooting photos in daylight. The HDR system was a bit too aggressive at times, so the sky looked abnormally blue and almost Photoshopped in some shots. Macros looked oversharpened and overprocessed.

Realme C35 daylight camera samples. Top to bottom: Auto mode, Portrait mode, Macro mode (tap to see full size)

 

Portrait mode is only available on the rear-facing camera. It did a decent job with edge detection, but  backgrounds appeared overexposed even though the subject had good detail. Portrait mode only worked on people and not on objects, for some reason.

In low light, image quality dropped quite a bit. The camera usually struggled to lock focus in dimly lit conditions, and images looked quite soft. Switching to Night mode did result in slightly better contrast but photos turned out soft and blurry, which made things seem worse overall..

Realme C35 low-light camera samples. Top: Auto mode, bottom: Night mode (Tap to see full size)

 

The Realme C35 can record videos at up to 1080p at 30fps. The quality was strictly average in daylight, and footage also appeared quite shaky, due to the lack of any stabilisation. In low light, videos looked quite noisy. The camera had lots of trouble locking focus, especially when panning.

Verdict

The lower end of the budget smartphone segment offers plenty of choices these days. Realme has quite a selection of models to choose from, many of which are priced pretty close to one another. Poor camera performance and sub-par battery life are the biggest weaknesses of the Realme C35, even considering its price. Its design is the only feature that makes it stand out.

As far as alternatives go, the Realme Narzo 50 is available starting from Rs. 12,999, and offers much better hardware including a MediaTek SoC, 120Hz display, higher resolution selfie camera, and 33W charging. We haven't reviewed it yet, but going by specs, it should offer much better performance than the C35.

Beyond Realme, there's also the Micromax In 2B (Review). It offers a smoother (and bloatware-free) software experience and much better gaming performance at a lower price. Motorola's Moto G31 (Review) is now available at Rs. 11,999, and this phone offers a near-stock Android software experience, an AMOLED display, and a water-repellent design. All these options should offer far better value and performance than the Realme C35, which makes it incredibly hard to recommend.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Realme C35

Realme C35

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Weak camera performance
  • Below-average battery life
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Sluggish software performance
Read detailed Realme C35 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C35, Realme, Realme C35 Design, Realme C35 Performance, Realme C35 Battery Life, Realme C35 Camera Performance, Realme C35 Specifications, Realme C35 price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now

Related Stories

Realme C35 Review: More Than Meets the Eye?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  4. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  7. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch, Specifications Tipped
  10. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps to Gain New Toll Prices Feature in Select Countries; Better iOS, Apple Watch Support Announced
  2. PhonePe to More Than Double Employee Count to 5,400 by December 2022
  3. Meesho to Integrate Grocery Business in Core App, to Scale to 12 Indian States in 2022
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  5. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  6. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  7. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  8. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  10. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.