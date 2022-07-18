Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress

Oppo’s Reno 8 Pro 5G gets big upgrades, including a fancy new design.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 18 July 2022 18:59 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 45,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
  • It supports 80W fast charging
  • It also offers an official IP54 rating

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (Review) was a good upgrade over the Reno 6 Pro (Review) as it switched to a flat display, got stereo speakers and had improved camera sensors, all packaged in a premium design with a fancy notification LED strip around the camera module. Now, Oppo has launched its Reno 8 Pro 5G in India, along with the Reno 8 5G. It boasts of an overhauled design, similar cameras but with a few minor updates, and it gets a newer processor.

But it has also received a new higher price tag and now, goes shoulder-to-shoulder with smartphones such as the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition (Review) and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) (Review). I've been using the phone for a day and here are my first impressions.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G back design ndtv OppoReno8Pro5G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has a rear panel made from Corning's Gorilla Glass 5, and comes with a metal frame

 

The Reno 8 Pro 5G, just like the Reno 7 Pro, is available in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is priced at Rs. 45,999, which already seems a bit higher than similarly spec'ed smartphones such as the OnePlus 10R 5G (from Rs. 38,999) and the Realme GT Neo 3 (from Rs. 36,999). Last year's Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G launched at Rs. 39,999 in India.

As with every Reno smartphone in the past, design has always been a highlight. With the Nothing Phone 1's (First Impressions) flashy array of LEDs, I kind of expected something similar from Oppo with the Reno 8 Pro 5G, mainly because the Reno 7 Pro 5G also had an LED ring around its camera bump for notifications. However, the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro takes a more subtle design route with a classy look and no flashing LED lights.

The rear panel does not have a matte finish that most manufacturers seem to be going for these days, but instead uses a glossy finish. It's made out of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 and has a raised camera module, which is fused with the rear glass panel itself. It all feels premium and looks very unique compared to everything else that I've seen in this price segment. Oppo also claims that the Reno 8 Pro has an official IP54 rating for dust and water resistance which is good to see at this price point. The frame is made out of metal, but the phone feels surprisingly light (183g), especially given its large footprint.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G front display ndtv OppoReno8Pro5G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

 

The main reason for the large footprint of the phone is the 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The company has retained the flat display design from the Reno 7 Pro 5G, which seems like a good move and the Reno 8 Pro 5G uses Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The display has thin bezels all around but gets extra thin around the sides, giving the phone a very modern look.

The fingerprint scanner embedded into the display worked reliably during my initial use. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate which should be useful when playing certain games. There are also stereo speakers which Oppo claims should provide an immersive experience while gaming and watching videos.

The phone has MediaTek's Dimensity 8100-Max SoC which has been customised by Oppo. This is indeed a big jump from the Dimensity 1200-Max SoC in the Reno 7 Pro 5G. The manufacturer has also included its imaging chipset called the MariSilicon X NPU (Neural Processing Unit) which it says is mainly used to optimise video recording. The Reno 8 Pro 5G can record HDR video up to 4K 30fps. We briefly saw this NPU in the Oppo Find X5 Pro (First look).

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G runs Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. Oppo promises support for two years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the Reno 8 Pro 5G, which is nice to have.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G back cameras ndtv OppoReno8Pro5G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has three rear-facing cameras

 

There are three cameras around the back of the phone and the setup is very similar to what we saw on the Reno 7 Pro 5G. There is a 50-megapixel primary with a Sony IMX766 sensor and for reasons best known to Oppo, does not have optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera offers a 32-megapixel sensor like before, but now features autofocus.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G's battery has a 4,500mAh capacity, similar to the Reno 7 Pro 5G, but gets quicker charging at 80W (previously 65W). Oppo claims that its Reno 8 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in just 11 minutes, but I will have to test these claims in my full review.

Oppo's Reno 8 Pro may be dressed to impress but with a price hike, it's now stepped into a very competitive premium segment. While its hardware specifications are similar to those offered by the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition (Review) and the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) (Review), it also means that it has to now deal with stiffer competition such as Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Review), and the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (Review) which packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 108-megapixel camera and 120W charging.

Can the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G stand up to the competition? Find out in our detailed review coming soon only on Gadgets 360.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Design, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Blockchain Gaming Worst Hit by NFT Trade Volume Dip in Q2 2022, Reveals Nansen Report
Realme Buds Wireless 2S, Flat Monitor Will Launch in India on July 26: All Details

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Settles US Lawsuit Over Disabled Riders, Vows to Waive Fees
  2. Instagram Introduces Feature to Allow Users to Shop Directly in Chats
  3. Apple to Slow Hiring, Spending Growth for Some Teams Next Year: Report
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on August 3, Could Debut in Two Colour Options: Report
  5. Russia Fines Google $360 Million for Failing to Remove Content on Ukraine After Repeated Warnings
  6. US Senators Said to Be Working on Bill to Restore Net Neutrality Rules
  7. Facebook Owner Meta-Giphy Deal Block Quashed by UK Tribunal, Asks Regulator to Reconsider Filing
  8. Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App With AI-Powered Image Enhancement Launched
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000, Speculated to Launch in July-End: Details
  10. Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.