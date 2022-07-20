Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender

Oppo’s Reno 8 5G features decent upgrades and a slick design

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 20 July 2022 12:29 IST
Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender

The Oppo Reno 8 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 8 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • It has upgraded primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras
  • Battery capacity remains the same, but it gets faster charging

Oppo's brand new Reno 8 5G sure looks appealing with its slim and stylish design. It packs a capable processor and a quicker charging system. While this is all good, the big question is does it address the shortcomings of its predecessor and how does it stack up against competing smartphones in this segment? I've used the Oppo Reno 8 5G for a little while and here are my first impressions.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, just like its predecessor, is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is priced at Rs. 29,999. However, unlike the Oppo Reno 7 5G (Review), it does not feature expandable storage so users will have to make do with the onboard storage, which is limited to 101GB after booting up.

Oppo Reno 8 5G side design ndtv OppoReno85G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 5G has a slim design that's just 7.67mm at its thinnest point

 

The phone is available in two finishes. There's a Shimmer Black that has a matte-black finish, and a Shimmer Gold which is the one I received. The phone feels quite slim at 7.67mm and the only protrusion around the back are the cameras. Oppo has merged the camera module with the phone's rear panel which is made out of polycarbonate. The arrangement looks seamless and unique and very similar to what has been done on the pricier Reno 8 Pro.

While I'm not a fan of the sparkly rainbow colours of the Shimmer Gold finish, its matte texture seems good at rejecting fingerprints. The frame of the phone is also made of polycarbonate and this makes it fairly light at 179g. There's no official IP rating with the Reno 8 5G, but I did spot a proper rubber seal around the SIM card tray hinting that it may have some ingress protection.

Oppo Reno 8 5G front display ndtv OppoReno85G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate

 

The 6.43-inch display on the front is of the AMOLED variety and features a full-HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is flat and has an embedded fingerprint reader, but does not feature any HDR certification. Just like the Reno 7 5G, the phone only features a single bottom-firing speaker, which quite honestly, is a big miss as most smartphones at and below this price have stereo speakers.

The Reno 7 5G's MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC has been upgraded to a Dimensity 1300 SoC on the Reno 8 5G. It's a worthy upgrade and should deliver good mid-range performance as I experienced on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The phone runs Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. Things seemed to run smoothly during my initial use and the 90Hz screen refresh rate made any interaction with the software feel fluid.

Oppo Reno 8 5G back cameras ndtv OppoReno85G Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 5G has three rear-facing cameras

 

Oppo has upgraded the Reno 8 5G's cameras by going with the popular 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for its primary camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor in the ultra-wide camera. Both cameras offer hardware-level DOL-HDR technology which Oppo claims can deliver better colour and dynamic range. There's a 2-megapixel camera for macro photos which is the same as before and the same can be said about the 32-megapixel selfie camera. Just like on the Reno 8 Pro 5G (First Impressions), the Sony IMX766 does not have optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Oppo Reno 8 5G's 4,500mAh battery capacity remains the same as before, but it now supports 80W charging and the charger comes in the box. Oppo claims that the Reno 8 5G can charge from zero to 50 percent in just 11 minutes, but I will have to test out these claims in the full review.

The Oppo Reno 5G seems to have everything one would expect from a mid-range smartphone. There's the capable processor, a fast charging system and capable cameras, but Oppo hasn't really addressed the shortcomings of the previous model. There's still no official IP rating, no stereo speakers and the phone's body is still made out of polycarbonate, unlike the Reno 6 5G (Review). How does it stack up against the similarly priced and spec'ed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Review), and is it unique enough to take on similarly priced devices such as the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Review) or the iQoo Neo 6 (Review)? Find out in our detailed review, coming soon on Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 5G Design, Oppo Reno 8 5G Price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
Twitter Gets Fast-Tracked Elon Musk Trial Over $44 Billion Deal; Delay Threatens Irreparable Harm, Judge Says

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  2. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  3. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  4. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  5. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  9. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  10. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
  2. Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
  3. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Governments Launched; Aims to Compete With Amazon, Google
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders to Go Live on July 23
  6. Google to Face $1 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Play Store Pricing
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says
  9. Indian Railways to Use Google Maps to Allot Exam Test Centres Within 300 Km Radius to Cut Travel Time
  10. Italian Regulators Give Nod of Approval to CryptoCom Exchange to Facilitate Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.