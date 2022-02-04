Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 7 First Impressions: A Lukewarm Upgrade

Can a new design and some AI camera features hold off the competition?

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:58 IST
Oppo Reno 7 First Impressions: A Lukewarm Upgrade

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo

The Oppo Reno 7 features the new Oppo Glow design on the rear glass panel

Highlights
  • The Reno 7 uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC as the Reno 6
  • It supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • It has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera

The Oppo Reno 6 is a very good smartphone that was launched with a slightly misguided price, and even nearly seven months after going on sale, it's still holding on to its launch price. This could change with the introduction of the Oppo Reno 7, the successor to the Reno 6. The Reno 7 gets a big design update, double the internal storage, and a larger battery compared to its predecessor. It also shares quite a few features with the Reno 7 Pro. Oppo has priced the Reno 7 at Rs. 28,999 in India, which is slightly lower than the Reno 6's launch price, but is this enough to help it fight the competition? I've spent some time with the retail unit and here are my first impressions.


Let's start with design, since this has always been one of the biggest highlights of the Reno series. The Oppo Reno 7 ditches the flattened aluminium frame of the Reno 6 for a more traditional rounded shape. This would have been fine had Oppo not used plastic instead of metal, which is a downgrade from the previous model. The glass back has curved sides and a new laser-etched finish. It looks very cool and does a good job of resisting fingerprints. The Reno 7 is lighter than the Reno 6 at 173g, but is also slightly thicker.

Apart form this, the Oppo Reno 7 has a larger 4,500mAh battery than the Reno 6's 4,300mAh one. It still supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, and the required charger is included in the box. A new feature which many will appreciate is the dedicated microSD card slot in the SIM tray, which was absent with the Reno 6. However, these seem to be the extent of the hardware upgrades, as everything else is either similar to or exactly the same as they were with the Oppo Reno 6.

oppo reno 7 first impressions screen ww

The Oppo Reno 7 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo

 

The Oppo Reno 7 uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a decently powerful SoC, as we've seen in the past, and supports a good number of 5G bands. The phone also has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor. Even the cameras are very similar to those of the previous model. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and on the back of the phone you get a 64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

Oppo does say it has tweaked the camera features of the Reno 7. Capabilities such as AI Highlight Video and the Bokeh Flare Portrait filter are still present, but you can now adjust the aperture (electronically) in these modes for stills and videos. You can drop the aperture down all the way to f/0.95 for maximum background blur, which didn't look natural in my opinion, but could be handy if you wish to isolate your subject completely from the background.

The Oppo Reno 7 runs ColorOS 12 but this is still based on Android 11 and not Android 12. Oppo has begun releasing beta versions for some of its phones, but it's a little strange to not have a new model launch with the latest software. There's a new Omoji feature, similar to Apple's Memoji, which lets you create digital avatars of your face, but its use is limited.

oppo reno 7 first impressions cmeras ww

The camera module on the Oppo Reno 7 has a new look, but the sensors are similar to the ones in the Reno 6
Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo

 

The Oppo Reno 7 is not quite the upgrade I was hoping for, which makes me wonder how it will be able to hold its own in this very competitive segment. Rs. 28,999 is a better price than what the outgoing Reno 6 still sells for, but with barely any changes in hardware, this new model still trails competitors such as the Realme GT Master Edition (Review), OnePlus Nord 2 (Review) and Poco F3 GT (Review) in some key areas. Features such as stereo speakers are still missing, and it's disappointing that the SoC and cameras haven't changed since the previous model.

Oppo is really banking on design and AI camera features to set itself apart from the competition, but will that be enough? We should have a definite answer for you in the full review, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 price, Oppo Reno 7 price in India, Oppo Reno 7 specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
NASA Says Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Delayed Again, Likely Now in Mid-March

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 7 First Impressions: A Lukewarm Upgrade
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  10. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.