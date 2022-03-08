Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship

Oppo hasn't updated its Find series in India since the Find X2 but newer models have regularly been released in other regions. Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Find X5 Pro, the successor to the Find X3 Pro, and it introduces some pretty big upgrades. This phone isn't officially available in India and from what we understand, Oppo doesn't plan on launching it here anytime soon either, which is a shame. Oppo did send us a unit to try out for a few days, so here's our first look at what it's like.



Let's begin with the design, which is not too different from that of last year's model. It retains that iconic camera bump, albeit with a slight redesign, which gives the effect of the entire camera module rising through the ceramic back panel. It's unique for sure and helps the Find X5 Pro stand out. This Glaze Black trim is a major fingerprint magnet, but thankfully, Oppo provides a case in the box.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a uniquely design ceramic back panel, which is one of the highlights of the phone

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo

The build quality of the phone is very premium. The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a curved metal frame and a pretty large display with curved edges, made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel's specs are also top-notch, with 10-bit colour palette, a QHD+ (3216x1440) resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Oppo has used an LTPO panel, which allows the refresh rate to scale all the way down to 10Hz.

The Find X5 Pro is quite a heavy phone weighing over 200g and it's not particularly slim either. Other notable features include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery with up to 80W fast wired charging, and up to 50W fast wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

This being a 2022 flagship, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes in a single configuration with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. More interestingly, it boasts of Oppo's own custom imaging SoC called MariSilicon X which promises quicker and more power-efficient processing of images and videos shot by the phone.

Renowned camera maker Hasselblad has lent its colour science to Oppo for still photos captured by the Find X5 Pro

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo

In the short time I had with the Find X5 Pro, it felt like a pretty serious flagship, and one that could compete well, should Oppo choose to launch it here. ColourOS 12 is based on Android 12 and it worked well. I also found the display to be great for watching any kind of video content. Games looked very good too, although I noticed minor frame drops when playing fast-paced games such as Asphalt 9: Legends at the display's native QHD+ resolution.

Oppo has partnered with Hasselblad for the cameras on the Find X5 Pro, building on its sister company OnePlus's existing tie-up. The phone has three rear cameras and on paper, the specs are quite impressive. The main camera has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and uses a combination of sensor and lens stabilisation, much like Vivo's gimbal camera tech for better stability when shooting videos. The ultra-wide camera also uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor but with a different lens arrangement for a wider perspective.

Oppo Find X5 Pro primary camera samples (tap to see full size)

Oppo Find X5 Pro ultra-wide camera samples (upper two) and Macro mode samples (bottom two) (tap to see full size)

Oppo Find X5 Pro telephoto camera samples (tap to see full size)

This camera has autofocus, which means it can be used for extreme close-ups or macro shots. The third camera is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and up to 20X digital zoom. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel front camera. Judging by some of the camera samples you see above from the limited time I spent taking photos, the Oppo Find X5 Pro seems to a reliable shooter. The phone can record video at up to 4K with some impressive stabilisation if you use the main camera.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has been priced at EUR 1,299 or roughly Rs. 1,09,900 (before import taxes) which would have made it an interesting competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro (Review), if it were available in India. What are your thoughts? Would you like Oppo to launch this phone in India? Let us know in the comments.