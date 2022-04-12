Technology News
loading

Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone

The F21 Pro has some real design flair, but Oppo has made some questionable hardware choices

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 12 April 2022 17:54 IST
Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone

The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 in India

Highlights
  • The F21 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • It has a Sony IMX709 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The 6.4-inch AMOLED display has an in-display fingerprint sensor

We're beginning to see a new trend in the mainstream and mid-range smartphone space, of companies launching 4G and 5G versions of the same phone model. 4G versions tend to be priced lower or have slightly better hardware to compensate for the lack of 5G, whereas 5G versions tend to seem weaker in some areas, as a side effect of controlling prices. Oppo has done just this with its newly launched F21 Pro models. Today, we'll be going over some of the features of the 4G edition of the F21 Pro.


The Oppo F21 Pro ships in a fully loaded box which includes a 33W charger, cable, and silicone case. The phone is available in Cosmic Black, which has a speckled pattern similar to Oppo's Reno 7 series, and a new Sunset Orange finish with a faux-leather texture, which is what Oppo sent me. Orange might not be for everyone but there's no denying that this makes the F21 Pro stand out. This surface barely picked up any fingerprints or scratches in my brief experience so far, so it should be easy to maintain. The frame and part of the camera module have a soft gold finish, which contrasts well with the orange back.

The Oppo F21 Pro is very light at just 175g, and despite the flattened frame, it's not very thick either. I found it comfortable even for a bit of one-handed usage. There's a headphone jack on the bottom of the frame, along with the speaker and USB Type-C port. This phone does not have stereo speakers.

The display on the Oppo F21 Pro is bright and colour saturation is good. It's a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR. You get a small hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. The bezels around the display have a mild curve so there's less friction against your thumb or fingers when performing gestures. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

oppo f21 pro first impressions screen gadgets360 ww

The Oppo F21 Pro's AMOLED display is bright and vivid

 

The Oppo F21 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which we've seen in a wide range of phones already, including low-cost offerings such as the Realme 9i (Review). The F21 Pro is only available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs. 22,999. It has a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The F21 Pro 5G costs Rs. 26,999 with the same amounts of storage and RAM, but a few minor differences that you can read about here.

It's hard to make any definitive statement about the F21 Pro's performance before finishing the full review process, but so far, the default apps have loaded quickly and the interface has been snappy. I will have a full report about the phone's gaming potential in the final review.

The icons and animations in the interface have received slight tweaks with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. It's still a very familiar experience, including the truck-load of preinstalled apps that are still present.

The selfie camera of the Oppo F21 Pro is an interesting choice as it uses the same 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor as Oppo's more expensive Reno 7 Pro 5G (Review). This sensor features white pixels which can capture more light for better low-light selfies. In theory, we should expect similar-looking selfies as what the Reno 7 Pro captured, and it performed quite well in our tests.

The selection of rear cameras is a bit puzzling to me. The main 64-megapixel camera seems fine but there is no ultra-wide camera, which is very disappointing. In fact, even the 5G version of this phone doesn't have one. The two other cameras on the F21 Pro are a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera with a "micro lens". The latter is similar to the camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro, and lets you capture extreme close-up shots using the camera app's ‘Microscope' shooting mode.

oppo f21 pro first impressions camera gadgets360 ss

The Oppo F21 Pro has a camera with a "micro lens" but misses out on an ultra-wide camera

 

Another feature borrowed from the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is the ‘Orbit light', which is placed around the periphery of one of the F21 Pro's rear camera lenses rather than the entire module. It's also white rather than blue. You can't change the colour but you can choose when it lights up, such as when charging or when you get an alert from a specific app.

There's no shortage good smartphones under Rs. 25,000 in India right now. We have some solid 5G-capable options such as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Review) and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Review), along with strong 4G options such as the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Review). Oppo's F21 Pro faces stiff competition and it'll be interesting to see whether the company's focus on design can help this phone stand out despite its questionable hardware choices. We'll have a full review of the F21 Pro and the F21 Pro 5G for you very soon.

In the meantime, we're interested to know if you would be willing to sacrifice certain hardware and features for a better looking smartphone, so leave a comment below.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro price, Oppo F21 Pro price in India, Oppo F21 Pro specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Zoom Rolls Out New Features to Help Teachers Manage Students During Remote Classes: All You Need to Know
Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Issues in Lamborghini Crater; Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  3. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  2. 14 Ads From Gaming Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  3. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  4. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  5. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  6. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  7. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  8. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.