Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is priced at Rs. 42,999 in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Roydon Cerejo |  Updated: 13 September 2022 12:00 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sits between the Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Pro
  • The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  • It is one of the most thin and lightweight premium phones in India

Motorola has launched a new premium smartphone, the Edge 30 Fusion. The latest ‘flagship killer' from the company sits between the Motorola Edge 30 (Review) and the Edge 30 Pro, which were launched earlier this year in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion aims to strike the right balance by providing a premium, thin and lightweight design along with  flagship-grade performance. It packs last year's flagship Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 888+. 


Motorola has introduced a new eco-friendly retail box for the Edge 30 Fusion. The box is fairly big in size, which means that there should be a charger bundled inside. Motorola has sent me the Cosmic Grey colour of the Edge 30 Fusion, which certainly looks very neat and premium. There is also a Solar Gold colour option for those who want a more shiny finish.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a glass body

The box contains a charging adapter, which charges the phone at 68W. There is also a USB Type-C to Type-C cable inside and a transparent case, which should offer some basic protection but dilutes the premium look of the phone a little.

Coming to the device itself, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion uses glass on the front and back along with an aluminium frame which offers a premium in-hand feel. The phone, despite featuring  glass back and a decent-sized 4,400mAh battery, feels very light to hold. It weighs 175 grams and is only 7.45mm thick. Motorola claims that the device can offer a full day's worth of charge with 10 minutes of charging using the 68W TurboPower adapter. The phone also has a IP52 rating for splash resistance.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 6 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is among the very few phones in the segment to offer a curved-edge display

At the front, you get a tall 6.55-inch pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. Like most of Motorola's recent premium phones, the Edge 30 Fusion's display supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is also slightly curved on the sides, and with very thin bezels overall, the display does offer an immersive viewing experience. It also gets adequately  bright for both indoor and outdoor conditions. Motorola claims that the Edge 30 Fusion's display has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch and shatter protection.. 

The power and volume buttons are on the right edge, whereas the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and the primary speaker grille are at the bottom. The phone's earpiece doubles up as a secondary speaker for stereo sound.

Coming to the performance, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The phone is offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the little time I've spent using the phone, I haven't noticed any  heating issues but we will be running our performance and gaming tests in the full review to see if it can handle intensive tasks, so stay tuned. 

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 8 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a 50-megapixel triple-camera setup on the back

What we will also be testing are the cameras. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera that can also shoot macros, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The camera interface is fairly clean and offers many features such as Portrait Mode, Video, Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, Timelapse, etc. 

Lastly, the software. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on the Android 12-based MyUX skin out of the box. The smartphone offers a near-stock Android experience and adds a layer of custom features such as Moto gestures, wallpapers, fonts, etc. Motorola is promising two major Android updates and three years of software support for the Edge 30 Fusion. 

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 2 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs MyUX based on Android 12

With all that's on offer, we will be testing Motorola's latest 'flagship killer' smartphone to see if it's a worthy contender. Priced at Rs 42,999, the Motorola  Edge 30 Fusion faces competition from the likes of the iQOO 9 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (Review), OnePlus 10R 5G (Review), Realme GT Neo 3 (Review) and other premium smartphones around Rs 40,000. Our review of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be coming soon on Gadgets 360, so stay tuned.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022
Bitcoin’s Gain, Ether’s Loss Divide Crypto Price Chart to Reflect More Reds Than Greens

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
  2. Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
  3. Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  6. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  7. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  9. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  10. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.