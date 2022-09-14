Technology News
loading

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G First Impressions: Affordable Performance

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone in India

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Roydon Cerejo |  Updated: 14 September 2022 12:46 IST
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G First Impressions: Affordable Performance
Highlights
  • The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G starts at Rs 13,999 in India
  • It is the first phone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • It has a 120Hz full-HD+ display

5G rollout is just around the corner in India and smartphone manufacturers have now switched gears to focus on more budget 5G smartphones. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G (First look) was among the most recent budget 5G smartphones to have launched in India. The likes of Realme, Poco and Motorola have also launched 5G smartphones for around Rs. 15,000. Joining the race is iQoo with the latest Z6 Lite 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. 

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G sits at the bottom of the Z6 series in India. It has been launched with two RAM and storage options. The base 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 15,499.

Although the retail box is as big as any other iQoo smartphone, it is surprising to see that the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G does not come with a charger in the box. The company has included a note instead, thanking customers for “contributing towards the planet by reducing carbon emission.” Users will have to use a compatible fast charger that supports 18W charging or purchase one separately from iQoo to charge the 5000mAh battery. You don't get 3.5mm wired earphones in the box either but you do get a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable, a transparent case, and a SIM ejector tool along with the phone.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 6 iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes in two colour options, Stellar Green (pictured above) and Mystic Black

 

Our iQoo Z6 Lite 5G review unit is the Stellar Green colour. Those who want a less flashy looking phone can opt for the more subtle Mystic Night colour option. Although the Stellar Green variant has a glossy finish, fingerprints are not easily visible. 

The phone has a flat frame and is 8.25mm thick. On paper, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G might seem heavy at 194g but in reality, it does not feel as much. The top edge of the phone has the dual-SIM tray, whereas the bottom edge houses the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and the single speaker grille. On the right side of the phone are the power and volume buttons. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, which is quick at detecting fingerprints and unlocking the phone.

The Z6 Lite 5G has an all-plastic build but thanks to the gradient colour palette, it does not look cheap. In fact, a couple of my friends mistook it for a much pricier premium device. However, the water-drop notch on the front gives it away that the phone is actually a budget device. It does make it look a little dated but it's hard to complain at this price.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 3 iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

The phone sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution. The typical characteristics of an LCD tends to limit the Z6 Lite 5G's brightness levels and colour vibrancy. While the display brightness is enough for indoor use, you might want to push the brightness bar to the max when outdoors. 

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G's display also supports 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. Compatible games should also be able to take advantage of this, and I will be testing this in the full review. iQoo claims that the phone should also offer very good performance compared to others in this segment, courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. This is the world's first smartphone to feature this SoC, and according to iQoo, users can expect higher AnTuTu benchmark scores compared to competing phones. We will test this claim in the review, and also run other performance tests to see if these higher numbers actually have any meaningful impact in real-world use.

While the phone offers 5G, it only supports two bands (n77 and n78) in India. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G uses LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is also support for storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. 

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 4 iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G's camera module design is similar to other Z6 phones in the series

On the back, there is a rectangular camera module housing two large circular cutouts for the 50-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The water-drop notch on the front features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. We will test the camera performance of the phone in our full review.

Lastly, the software. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G runs on the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The software has a fair bit of third-party apps preinstalled, along with Vivo's first-party applications. You can choose to uninstall the unnecessary apps.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 1 iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G runs on the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

With a starting price of Rs 13,999, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G competes with the newly launched Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Realme 9i 5G, Redmi Note 11, and other smartphones priced under Rs 15,000. We will be testing the device to see how it fares against the competition, so stay tuned for our full review of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G only on Gadgets 360. 

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo z6 Lite 5G price, iQoo z6 Lite 5G price in India, iQoo z6 Lite 5G specifications
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G First Impressions: Affordable Performance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  4. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Moondrop Chu Wired Earphones Review
  7. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  8. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Series AnTuTu Scores Suggest Improvement Over Predecessors
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. God of War Ragnarök Story Trailer Offers First Look at Týr, Dual Valkyrie Fight
  2. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500
  4. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  5. JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
  6. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
  8. National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23, Movie Tickets Priced at Rs. 75
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  10. Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Reunite for a Grand 1920s Hollywood Party
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.