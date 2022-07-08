Technology News
ZTE Blade V40 Pro With 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade V40 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with an AI-assisted facial beauty filter.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 8 July 2022 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: ZTE

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone has been launched in Mexico
  • The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging
  • ZTE Blade V40 Pro is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC

ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone has been launched in Mexico. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The company claims that the newly launched smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. ZTE had unveiled the Blade V40 Pro smartphone at MWC 2022 in March, along with the other models of the ZTE Blade V40 series.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro price, availability

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro has been priced at MXN 7,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in Mexico for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Blade V40 Pro smartphone from ZTE is available to purchase in Dark Green and Iridescent White colour options in Mexico.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro specifications, features

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera and covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphone runs on Android 11. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, which includes a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with an AI-assisted facial beauty filter.

In terms of battery, as mentioned above, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone weighs 163.9x76.2x8.3mm.

To recall, ZTE launched the Blade V40 series of smartphones at MWC 2022 in March. The series includes ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
ZTE Blade V40 Pro

ZTE Blade V40 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T618 (UMS512T)
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40 5G

ZTE Blade V40 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40

ZTE Blade V40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T618 (UMS512T)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40 Vita

ZTE Blade V40 Vita

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
