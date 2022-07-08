ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone has been launched in Mexico. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The company claims that the newly launched smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. ZTE had unveiled the Blade V40 Pro smartphone at MWC 2022 in March, along with the other models of the ZTE Blade V40 series.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro price, availability

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro has been priced at MXN 7,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in Mexico for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Blade V40 Pro smartphone from ZTE is available to purchase in Dark Green and Iridescent White colour options in Mexico.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro specifications, features

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera and covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphone runs on Android 11. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, which includes a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with an AI-assisted facial beauty filter.

In terms of battery, as mentioned above, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone weighs 163.9x76.2x8.3mm.

To recall, ZTE launched the Blade V40 series of smartphones at MWC 2022 in March. The series includes ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita.