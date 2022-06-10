ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, and Blade A72 5G smartphones were launched in multiple markets. While the ZTE Blade A52, and Blade A72 were launched in Malaysia, the Blade A72 5G made its debut in European countries. The Blade A72 and Blade A72 5G phones come with Fusion RAM, which is nothing but another name for the feature that uses some storage as memory for smoother operations. The ZTE Blade A52 and the ZTE Blade A72 are powered by unnamed octa-core CPUs, reportedly Unisoc SC9863A, and the ZTE Blade 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

ZTE Blade A52 price, availability

The ZTE Blade A52 price has been set at MYR 399 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the lone 2GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is available for purchase in Silk Gold and Space Grey colour options.

ZTE Blade A72 and ZTE Blade A72 5G price, availability

The ZTE Blade A72 price for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,800). It is available for purchase in Skyline Blue and Space Grey colours on Lazada and Shopee Mall in Malaysia.

The ZTE Blade A72 5G price is set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is available for purchase in Blue and Grey colour options.

ZTE Blade A52 specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A52 runs Android 11 and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel secondary, and another 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The ZTE Blade A52 comes with 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). Connectivity options include a Micro USB port, NFC, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and there is a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone measures 168x77.5x9.4mm and weighs 213.9g.

ZTE Blade A72 specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A72 runs Android 11 and sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone can use up to 2GB storage ROM as RAM for smoother operations. For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth camera, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The ZTE Blade A72 comes with 64GB storage. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition feature for biometric authentication. The phone measures 168x77.5x9.4mm and weighs 213.9g.

ZTE Blade A72 5G specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A72 5G runs Android 11-based MiFavor 11 OS and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone can also use up to 2GB storage ROM as RAM for smoother operations. For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

The ZTE Blade A72 comes with 64GB storage (expandable to up to 1TB with microSD card). Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x9.2mm and weighs 182g.