MWC 2022: ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, ZTE Blade V40 Vita Launched

ZTE Blade V40 series has only one handset with 5G capability.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2022 12:07 IST
Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE Blade V40 series will be available globally starting April 2022

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade V40 Pro gets a 64-megapixel main camera
  • ZTE Blade V40 5G comes with 360-degree integrated antenna system
  • ZTE Blade V40 comes with a 5,000mAh battery

ZTE Blade V40 series of smartphones has been launched at MWC 2022. The lineup comprises four smartphones, one of which has 5G capability. The series includes ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita. ZTE has revealed a few specifications of the phones. The 5G model comes with a 360-degree integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology for faster networks. The Pro variant is equipped with 65W fast charging. The ZTE Blade V40 Vita packs a 6,000mAh battery.

ZTE Blade V40 Series price, availability

ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita price have not been revealed yet but ZTE says that the smartphones will be available for purchase in global markets starting April 2022.

ZTE Blade V40 specifications

ZTE Blade V40 runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The phone gets a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1 percent. The phone is reportedly powered by Unisoc T618 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera also gets a macro shooter and a depth camera with automatic HDR settings. At the front is an 8-megapixel AI beauty selfie shooter. The handset gets a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

ZTE Blade V40 5G specifications

The ZTE Blade V40 5G also has a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone gets a 5G super antenna, a 360-degree integrated antenna system, and Sounding Reference Signal technology to provide high-speed and stable signals. It also has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro specifications

ZTE Blade V40 Pro runs Android 11-based MyOS 11. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It is reported to be powered by a Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

ZTE Blade V40 Vita specifications

Just like the other phones in the series, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita handset also runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.745-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita smartphone gets a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. It gets a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and an AI power-saving system.

ZTE Blade V40

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T618 (UMS512T)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T618 (UMS512T)
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE Blade V40 Vita

Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Tipped for Q2, May Come With 150W Fast Charging Tech
