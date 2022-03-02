ZTE Blade V40 series of smartphones has been launched at MWC 2022. The lineup comprises four smartphones, one of which has 5G capability. The series includes ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita. ZTE has revealed a few specifications of the phones. The 5G model comes with a 360-degree integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology for faster networks. The Pro variant is equipped with 65W fast charging. The ZTE Blade V40 Vita packs a 6,000mAh battery.

ZTE Blade V40 Series price, availability

ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita price have not been revealed yet but ZTE says that the smartphones will be available for purchase in global markets starting April 2022.

ZTE Blade V40 specifications

ZTE Blade V40 runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The phone gets a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1 percent. The phone is reportedly powered by Unisoc T618 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera also gets a macro shooter and a depth camera with automatic HDR settings. At the front is an 8-megapixel AI beauty selfie shooter. The handset gets a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

ZTE Blade V40 5G specifications

The ZTE Blade V40 5G also has a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone gets a 5G super antenna, a 360-degree integrated antenna system, and Sounding Reference Signal technology to provide high-speed and stable signals. It also has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro specifications

ZTE Blade V40 Pro runs Android 11-based MyOS 11. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that covers the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It is reported to be powered by a Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

ZTE Blade V40 Vita specifications

Just like the other phones in the series, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita handset also runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.745-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita smartphone gets a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. It gets a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and an AI power-saving system.

