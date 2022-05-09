ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and Axon 40 Pro have been launched in China. Both the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and the Axon 40 Pro are equipped with high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. ZTE has also placed an under-display selfie camera on the Axon 40 Ultra. These handsets pack a battery with 5,000mAh capacity and sport a curved AMOLED display. The newly released Axon 40 lineup is said to succeed the Axon 30 series that was released in April 2021.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, Axon 40 Pro price, availability

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra's pricing starts at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 57,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage model. This ZTE handset comes in black and silver colours. On the other hand, the ZTE Axon 40 Pro starts from CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 35,500) and offers Crystal Mist Blue, Magic Night Black, and Star Orange colour options. Both of these smartphones are only available in China.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra specifications, features

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,480x1,116 pixels) display, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. This smartphone runs on Android 12-based MyOS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a 64-megapixel IMX787 primary sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens. On the front, it features an under-display 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Photo Credit: ZTE

The Axon 40 Ultra is equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra technology. It is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is also an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It supports NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro specifications, features

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,800 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It also features a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12 skin on top.

Photo Credit: ZTE

There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole-punch slot on the front. Its triple rear camera setup is highlighted by a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro lens on the back.

There is an under-display fingerprint sensor. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is equipped with X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It features a USB Type-C port and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.