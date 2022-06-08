ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone was launched globally, excluding India, on Wednesday. It comes with a front camera that is situated below the display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It packs a battery with 5,000mAh capacity with support for 65W charging and sports a curved AMOLED display that is said to have received the Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland. The smartphone comes with three cameras with 64-megapixel sensor in each of them.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra price, availability

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra price has been set at $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The price of these variants in Europe is EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 70,800) and EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively. It is available for pre-booking in Black colour only, and the sales will start from June 21.

The phone will not be available for purchase in India. It was launched in China earlier this year.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE Axon 40 Ultra runs Android 12-based MyOS 12 and sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2,480x1,116 pixels resolution. The display gets an advanced UDC display chip, 20:9 aspect ratio, Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a triple rear camera headlined by a 64-megapixel IMX787 primary sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto shooter. On the front, it features an under-display 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging. There are dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS:X Ultra technology. The phone gets an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor, and NFC as well as Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.​