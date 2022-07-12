ZTE Axon 40 Pro has been launched globally. The handset was launched in China in May along with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. The Axon 40 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset from ZTE runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12 skin on top. The handset comes in two colour options.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro price

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is $599 (roughly Rs. 47,700). As mentioned earlier, the handset was launched in China in May and came at a starting price of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 35,500).

The Axon 40 Pro from ZTE comes in Dream black and Crystal blue colour options.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,800 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12 skin on top.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro lens on the back. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole-punch slot on the front. The smartphone also houses an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is equipped with an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It also features a USB Type-C port and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.