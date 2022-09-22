Technology News
loading

ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details

ZTE Axon 30S will officially launch on September 26.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 19:12 IST
ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details

The ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 30S is the successor of the ZTE Axon 30 5G
  • ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11
  • ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery

ZTE Axon 30S launch date has been officially revealed by the company. The Axon 30S has also been reported to come with an under-display selfie camera. Its predecessor, the ZTE Axon 30 5G, was launched in China this July. The ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

The ZTE Axon 30S will officially launch on September 26, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. A recent report by GizmoChina has hinted that the ZTE Axon 30S will arrive with an under-display camera. The smartphone from ZTE is also said to measure 7.8mm in thickness and weigh 192g. The biometric sensor of the upcoming smartphone from ZTE will likely be underneath the display, just like the selfie camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Axon 30S is the successor of the ZTE Axon 30 5G which was launched in China this July.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

The smartphone from ZTE comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The ZTE Axon 30 5G also sports a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging. There is a “triple ice cooling system” that consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, ZTE Axon 30S, ZTE Axon 30S specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  5. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  6. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  8. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+ Updated With Bug Fixes, Performance Improvements: All Details
  3. ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Itel Vision 3 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo X Fold+ “Huaxia Red” Colour Option Teased Ahead of September 26 Launch
  7. Softbank CEO to Meet With Samsung to Discuss 'Strategic Alliance' With Arm: All Details
  8. Toyota to Produce Fewer Vehicles in October Due to Semiconductor Shortages: All Details
  9. Ola Electric to Sell Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters in Nepal; Plans Debut in International Markets
  10. Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.