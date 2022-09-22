ZTE Axon 30S launch date has been officially revealed by the company. The Axon 30S has also been reported to come with an under-display selfie camera. Its predecessor, the ZTE Axon 30 5G, was launched in China this July. The ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

The ZTE Axon 30S will officially launch on September 26, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. A recent report by GizmoChina has hinted that the ZTE Axon 30S will arrive with an under-display camera. The smartphone from ZTE is also said to measure 7.8mm in thickness and weigh 192g. The biometric sensor of the upcoming smartphone from ZTE will likely be underneath the display, just like the selfie camera.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

The smartphone from ZTE comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The ZTE Axon 30 5G also sports a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging. There is a “triple ice cooling system” that consists of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.