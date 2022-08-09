Technology News
Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, Samsung Slips to Fourth Spot: Report

Xiaomi shipped 7.1 million smartphone units, leading the Indian smartphone segment with 20.4 percent share.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 August 2022 10:56 IST
Xiaomi continued to lead but was the only vendor amongst the top ten with declining shipments

Highlights
  • Xiaomi shipped 7.1 million smartphone units
  • Xiaomi dropped to the third slot within the 5G segment
  • Vivo's shipment grew by 17.4 percent to 5.9 million units

The smartphone market in India grew by 3 percent to 35 million units in the April-June quarter, with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi leading the chart, an IDC report said on Monday. According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, Chinese brands now occupy top three positions in the Indian smartphone market with Realme and Vivo moving up the ladder, while Samsung slipped to the fourth spot in terms of volumes.

The IDC report estimates that 34.7 million units of smartphones were shipped in the June 2022 quarter, which was 2.9 percent more compared to 33.8 million units shipped in the same period a year ago.

Xiaomi shipped 7.1 million smartphone units, thereby leading the Indian smartphone segment with 20.4 percent share despite 28.2 percent dip in volumes on a year-on-year basis.

"Xiaomi continued to lead but was the only vendor amongst the top ten with declining shipments of 28 percent YoY in the second quarter of 2022. It faced supply constraints through the first half of 2022, especially in the sub-USD 200 segment. But 2Q22 was the launch quarter of its Redmi 10 series, which together with Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11, accounted for 35 percent of its shipments," the report said.

Xiaomi dropped to the third slot within the 5G segment, which contributed 25 percent to its overall shipments.

Realme's shipments increased by 23.7 percent to 6.1 million units, helping it gain 17.5 percent market share.

Vivo's shipment grew by 17.4 percent to 5.9 million units, thereby capturing 16.9 percent market share while Samsung's shipments inched up 2.7 percent to 5.7 million, leading to 16.3 percent market share in the June 2022 quarter.

"Samsung dropped to the fourth slot, registering a weak second quarter of 2022 with a growth of 3 percent YoY. Despite a refreshed portfolio, demand remained low, while ASPs (average selling price) climbed to USD 250 (highest amongst the top five vendors). It continued to lead in the 5G segment with 46 percent of its shipments as 5G smartphones," the report said.

The overall smartphone market in India in the first half of 2022 declined by 1 percent to 71 million units on YoY basis, according to the report.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Redmi, Realme
