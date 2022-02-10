Xiaomi has kicked off its 'Valentine and Mi Sale' in India. The sale is already live on Mi.com and will go on till February 15. A slew of Redmi and Mi smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10S, alongside premium flagship handsets such as Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G are available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The Valentine's Day special sale brings discounts and deals on Mi and Redmi-branded smart TV models, laptops, as well as other offerings such as Mi Smart Band 6, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, and Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2.

The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchases via Citi cards and credit EMIs. Customers making purchases using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions can avail an instant discount of 10 percent.

As mentioned, during the Valentine's Day sale in India, Redmi 9i Sport price will start at Rs. 7,619. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,180 from the regular starting price of the smartphone. Similarly, Redmi 9A Sport is listed with a starting price of Rs. 6,569 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 7,299.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 14,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. Redmi Note 10T 5G can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 12,499 instead of Rs. 14,999. Both these models are listed with an additional Rs. 1,500 discount upon exchange.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone is getting Rs. 1,000 off during the sale. With the price cut, the 6GB + 128GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 16,999. Redmi Note 10S's 6GB + 128GB storage model is also getting a Rs. 1,000 discount and is retailing for Rs. 15,499 during the sale.

The flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 34,499 instead of the original price of 39,999. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is priced starting at Rs. 23,999 instead of the original price of 28,999. It is listed with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are available for purchase during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 upon exchange, while Xiaomi 11i 5G is getting Rs. 1,500 off upon exchange.

Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 are listed are available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,500, and are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. Similarly, the Mi TV 5X model is priced starting at Rs. 29,499.

Mi Smart Band 6 is getting a Rs. 500 off during the sale and is available for Rs. 3,499. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is receiving a discount of Rs. 3,000 and carry a price tag of Rs. 2,999. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 after a price cut of Rs. 2,000. As a combo offer, Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 and Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) are retailing at Rs. 2,899. At the same time, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S and Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) are available for purchase at Rs. 2,899.

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 35,499 instead of the original price of Rs. 51,999

The price of RedmiBook 15 Pro starts at Rs. 44,999 during the Valentine and Mi Sale instead of the retail price of Rs. 59,999.

Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra are also getting discounts during the sale and are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 54,499 and 57,499, respectively.

To check out all the deals, head to the official Valentine and Mi Sale page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.