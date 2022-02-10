Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 43, More

Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 43, More

Redmi 9A Sport price, originally set at Rs. 7,299, starts at Rs. 6,569 during the sale.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 February 2022 15:50 IST
Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 43, More

Redmi Note 11T 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 14,499 during the sale

Highlights
  • The Valentine’s Day sale will go on till February 15
  • Xiaomi is offering discounts to Kotak Mahindra Bank card users
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 21,499

Xiaomi has kicked off its 'Valentine and Mi Sale' in India. The sale is already live on Mi.com and will go on till February 15. A slew of Redmi and Mi smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10S, alongside premium flagship handsets such as Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G are available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The Valentine's Day special sale brings discounts and deals on Mi and Redmi-branded smart TV models, laptops, as well as other offerings such as Mi Smart Band 6, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, and Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2.

The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchases via Citi cards and credit EMIs. Customers making purchases using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions can avail an instant discount of 10 percent.

As mentioned, during the Valentine's Day sale in India, Redmi 9i Sport price will start at Rs. 7,619. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,180 from the regular starting price of the smartphone. Similarly, Redmi 9A Sport is listed with a starting price of Rs. 6,569 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 7,299.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is listed with a starting price of Rs. 14,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. Redmi Note 10T 5G can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 12,499 instead of Rs. 14,999. Both these models are listed with an additional Rs. 1,500 discount upon exchange.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone is getting Rs. 1,000 off during the sale. With the price cut, the 6GB + 128GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 16,999. Redmi Note 10S's 6GB + 128GB storage model is also getting a Rs. 1,000 discount and is retailing for Rs. 15,499 during the sale.

The flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 34,499 instead of the original price of 39,999. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is priced starting at Rs. 23,999 instead of the original price of 28,999. It is listed with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are available for purchase during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 upon exchange, while Xiaomi 11i 5G is getting Rs. 1,500 off upon exchange.

Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 are listed are available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,500, and are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. Similarly, the Mi TV 5X model is priced starting at Rs. 29,499.

Mi Smart Band 6 is getting a Rs. 500 off during the sale and is available for Rs. 3,499. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is receiving a discount of Rs. 3,000 and carry a price tag of Rs. 2,999. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 after a price cut of Rs. 2,000. As a combo offer, Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 and Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) are retailing at Rs. 2,899. At the same time, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S and Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) are available for purchase at Rs. 2,899.

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 35,499 instead of the original price of Rs. 51,999

The price of RedmiBook 15 Pro starts at Rs. 44,999 during the Valentine and Mi Sale instead of the retail price of Rs. 59,999.

Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra are also getting discounts during the sale and are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 54,499 and 57,499, respectively.

To check out all the deals, head to the official Valentine and Mi Sale page.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9A Sport

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Valentine and Mi Sale, Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Smart TV 43, Mi TV 5X 43, Mi Smart Band 6, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2, Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Has a Configurable RAM Plus Feature With One UI 4.1 That Brings 8GB Virtual RAM
Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 43, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.