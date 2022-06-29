Redmi Note 11 models are now receiving a stable update to MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12. The latest software update also brings the latest June 2022 Android security patch to the Redmi Note 11 variants. This update is said to improve system stability along with new features, including enhanced accessibility support for the phone, clock, and weather. The mind map nodes in the Xiaomi smartphones are also claimed to be more improved with this latest update. This update is available for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC variant.

Xiaomi has confirmed the global release of the stable MIUI 13 update based on the Android 12 for the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 NFC models via a blog post. The latest update is claimed to bring the Xiaomi June 2022 Security Patch. Moreover, the build numbers for the Android 12 update for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC models are V13.0.2.0.SGCMIXM and V13.0.2.0.SGKMIXM, respectively.

The update carries a size of 2.7GB. Meanwhile, the changelog for the latest software update for the Redmi smartphones brings increased system security and enhanced accessibility support for the phone, clock, and weather apps in the smartphone. The update also makes the mind map nodes of the smartphone more convenient and intuitive now, according to the company.

However, the global rollout of the Android 12 update for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC models is still limited to some users. The update was first available to users of the MiPilots programme. The company says, "if no bugs will be found, it will be accessible to all users soon."

Meanwhile, eligible Redmi Note 11 users can check for the update manually by heading to the MIUI Downloader app.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February this year. Whereas, the NFS variant of the Redmi Note 11 has not made its debut in the Indian market yet.