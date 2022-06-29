Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch

The NFC variant of the Redmi Note 11 model is also receiving the latest Android 12 update.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:04 IST
Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February this year

Highlights
  • Android 12 update brings June 2022 security patch to Redmi Note 11
  • The latest software update has claimed to improve system stability
  • Android 12 update for Redmi Note 11, Note 11 NFC carries a size of 2.7GB

Redmi Note 11 models are now receiving a stable update to MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12. The latest software update also brings the latest June 2022 Android security patch to the Redmi Note 11 variants. This update is said to improve system stability along with new features, including enhanced accessibility support for the phone, clock, and weather. The mind map nodes in the Xiaomi smartphones are also claimed to be more improved with this latest update. This update is available for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC variant.

Xiaomi has confirmed the global release of the stable MIUI 13 update based on the Android 12 for the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 NFC models via a blog post. The latest update is claimed to bring the Xiaomi June 2022 Security Patch. Moreover, the build numbers for the Android 12 update for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC models are V13.0.2.0.SGCMIXM and V13.0.2.0.SGKMIXM, respectively.

The update carries a size of 2.7GB. Meanwhile, the changelog for the latest software update for the Redmi smartphones brings increased system security and enhanced accessibility support for the phone, clock, and weather apps in the smartphone. The update also makes the mind map nodes of the smartphone more convenient and intuitive now, according to the company.

However, the global rollout of the Android 12 update for the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 NFC models is still limited to some users. The update was first available to users of the MiPilots programme. The company says, "if no bugs will be found, it will be accessible to all users soon."

Meanwhile, eligible Redmi Note 11 users can check for the update manually by heading to the MIUI Downloader app.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February this year. Whereas, the NFS variant of the Redmi Note 11 has not made its debut in the Indian market yet.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 NFC, Android 12 Update, MIUI 13, Xiaomi
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  6. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  8. Watch Farhan Akhtar in the Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer
  9. Future Retail Deal: NCLT Reserves Order on Amazon Appeal Against BoI's Plea
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch
  2. Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips
  4. The Electric Slate: Millie Bobby Brown, Avengers Endgame Directors Set Next Movie at Netflix
  5. Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications
  6. Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale’s Children Made Him Take Up Marvel Movie Despite Scheduling Conflicts
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Renders Surface, Hands-on Images Leaked Again
  8. Facebook Testing New Features For Groups With Discord-Like Audio Channels: Details
  9. Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon
  10. US Millennials Picking Crypto Assets Over Mutual Funds for Investments: Alto Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.