Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10T features a Snapdragon 480 chipset.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 May 2022 18:38 IST
Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T features 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T comes with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating
  • Redmi Note 10T also supports eSIM
  • The smartphone is offered in three colour options

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10T with 5G for the Japanese market. The smartphone comes with features that are different from the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in 2021. The new handset features a Snapdragon 480 SoC and a dual-camera setup. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery capacity and a 90Hz full HD+ screen. The handset features an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The smartphone is offered in three colour options.

Redmi Note 10T price

The Japanese edition of the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in Aqua Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey colour options. The cost of the handset is set at JPY 34,800 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The previous version of the Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in July 2021. The price of the handset was set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone was available in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours. The handset ran on Android 11 with MIUI on top and featured a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone had the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset sported a triple rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Redmi Note 10T specifications

The new Redmi Note 10T that has been launched in Japan is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It is a dual-SIM phone with one Nano-SIM card slot and one eSIM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution support. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and offers 4,096 levels of brightness. The handset runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

The Redmi Note 10T features 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10T houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 10T include 5G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack among others. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, among others. The phone also includes a side fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 10T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The handset measures 163x76x9mm and weighs 198 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Route Mobile to Acquire Teledgers’ Blockchain, DLT Platform for Over Rs. 130 Crore

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  6. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Crypto Economy Boom With Over Billion Users in Coming Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development
  3. FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine
  4. Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Estimates Less Than 5 Percent Spam Accounts Among Daily Active Users
  6. Andreessen Horowitz Plans Fresh $500 Million Investment in India: Report
  7. Route Mobile to Acquire Teledgers’ Blockchain, DLT Platform for Over Rs. 130 Crore
  8. Infinix Hot 12 Play With Dual Cameras, Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report
  10. Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.