Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10T with 5G for the Japanese market. The smartphone comes with features that are different from the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in 2021. The new handset features a Snapdragon 480 SoC and a dual-camera setup. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery capacity and a 90Hz full HD+ screen. The handset features an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The smartphone is offered in three colour options.

Redmi Note 10T price

The Japanese edition of the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in Aqua Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey colour options. The cost of the handset is set at JPY 34,800 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The previous version of the Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in July 2021. The price of the handset was set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone was available in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours. The handset ran on Android 11 with MIUI on top and featured a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone had the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset sported a triple rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Redmi Note 10T specifications

The new Redmi Note 10T that has been launched in Japan is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It is a dual-SIM phone with one Nano-SIM card slot and one eSIM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution support. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and offers 4,096 levels of brightness. The handset runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

The Redmi Note 10T features 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10T houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 10T include 5G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack among others. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, among others. The phone also includes a side fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 10T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The handset measures 163x76x9mm and weighs 198 grams.