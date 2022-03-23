"In 2021 we experienced a very complex situation," Xiaomi president Wang Xiang said in an earnings call.

"Supply is in a very severe or tight position, and there is a geopolitical impact. However, Xiaomi's performance has shown we are a resilient company."

Revenue rose to CNY 85.58 billion (roughly Rs. 1,02,341 crore) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with CNY 70.46 billion (roughly Rs. 84,259 crore) in the year earlier period and analyst expectations for CNY 81.80 billion (roughly Rs. 97,826 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Smartphone shipments rose 4.4 percent to 44.1 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Net income rose 39.6 percent to CNY 4.47 billion (roughly Rs. 5,345 crore), also above analyst expectations.

In an earnings call, Wang said that ensuring a steady supply of chips was still challenging in the first quarter of 2022, but expected the situation to improve by June.

The company, which gets the vast majority of its revenue from selling mobile handsets, said smartphone revenue rose 18.4 percent to CNY 50.5 billion (roughly Rs. 60,393 crore) in the quarter ended December 31.

Last year, Xiaomi grabbed market share in its home market China away from Huawei, which lost its smartphone momentum after the United States placed export restrictions on its suppliers. But Huawei spinoff Honor came back strong in the second half of 2021, finishing the fourth quarter with a 16 percent market share in China — the same as Xiaomi — according to data from Canalys.

Xiaomi's fourth-quarter smartphone shipments in China rose 10 percent, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, its shipments rose 5 percent.

Slowing handset demand in China, the company's largest market, has prompted Xiaomi to look for new opportunities.

The company is slated to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,193 crore) over the next ten years into making electric cars, which it hopes to bring to market by 2024.

The company has also ramped up investments in chips, releasing its first device with a self-developed image signal processor.

Wang said that investments in chips would go into areas "directly related to user experience," such as fast charging.

Xiaomi has also expanded its brick-and-mortar retail footprint, in hopes of attracting more customers.

Xiaomi reported a 33.5 percent rise in 2021 revenue, which hit CNY 328.3 billion (roughly Rs. 3,92,696 crore), versus an average analyst estimate of CNY 325.862 billion (roughly Rs. 3,89,720 crore).

