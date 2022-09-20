Technology News
  Xiaomi President Quizzes Users on Interactive Display Cutout Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island: Details

Xiaomi President Quizzes Users on Interactive Display Cutout Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island: Details

Apple's utilisation of the display cutout for notifications and app alerts is expected to be one of the most copied features of the year.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 19:53 IST
Xiaomi President Quizzes Users on Interactive Display Cutout Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

The Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models shows useful information around the cutout

Highlights
  • Xiaomi President asked users on Weibo if they wanted an interactive notch
  • iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island gives the display cutout real functionalit
  • Xiaomi is yet to announce any plans for the functionality on its phones

Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing has asked users if they wanted to see "smart island" functionality on the company's handsets, similar to Apple's implementation of the software on its latest iPhone Pro models. Dubbed the 'Dynamic Island', the Cupertino company's latest handsets replace the display notch with a pill-shaped cutout, which can expand to display notification icons, or provide other information from running apps. As the feature relies on software to display the additional details around the camera cutout, the feature could eventually make its way to smartphones from other manufacturers in the future.

Over the weekend, Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing responded to a user's comment on a Weibo post, asking whether users would “really need a Smart Island” (translated from Chinese) on the company's smartphone. Weibing was responding to a user who said "looking forward to the K60 universe, with the blessing of Smart Island" (translated from Chinese). Xiaomi is yet to officially announce any plans to add this functionality to any of its devices, including the rumoured Redmi K60.

Apple's 'Dynamic Island' system, introduced at its 'Far out' event on the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, utilises the new camera and Face ID cutout to display notifications, pop-ups and application alerts.

The company's unique approach, however, seeks to add real functionality to the display cutout. It blends the cutout with the rest of the UI using animations that make the Dynamic Island appear larger, and allowing users to when interacted with it. The company also announced that the feature will eventually let users monitor Live Activities, from the top of their screen, without having to navigate between applications.

Weibing's comment has garnered mixed reactions from users in favour of and against the repurposing of the display cutout.

If previous reports are to be believed, it appears that Android developers will be following suit. The fresh take on the front display notch, is tipped to become one of the most copied features of the year. According to Gizmochina, a MIUI theme developer recently shared a Dynamic Island-styled feature for Xiaomi phones. However, there's no word on whether the company plans to implement such a feature in its upcoming handsets.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Lu Weibing, Apple, Dynamic Island, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Micromax In 1, Micromax In Note 1 Users Report Severe Battery Drain and Swelling After Recent Update
FTX Crypto Exchange 'Unauthorised', UK's Financial Watchdog FCA Warns Citizens: Details

