Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Introduce New Series or Sub-Brand Aimed at Technology Enthusiasts

Xiaomi previously launched A series smartphones targeting tech enthusiasts.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 02:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched its Poco sub-brand back in 2018 for tech enthusiasts

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could use Snapdragon 700 series chipsets for these handsets
  • They are said to be priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000
  • Xiaomi is believed to offer stock Android with these smartphones

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a number of new devices that are likely to be aimed at technology enthusiasts. The Chinese tech giant could launch a new series of handsets or even unveil an entirely new sub-brand, according to a report, which claims that the lineup could include new smartphones and tablets. These devices are believed to offer a stock Android experience. The tech enthusiast segment has been largely dominated by smartphones from Google and OnePlus in India. However, Pixel handsets have been relatively absent from the country and OnePlus has seemingly moved to more mainstream offerings.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian citing unnamed industry sources, Xiaomi could be planning to target tech enthusiasts, a segment that the company has largely overlooked ever since moving away from its Android One smartphone lineup. The company previously launched Poco in 2018 for hardcore tech enthusiasts, which has since become a mainstream brand.

The report claims that the smartphones in this series will be powered by Qualcomm 700 series chips and run on stock Android. Xiaomi apps and other bloatware will reportedly be absent from these smartphones. Xiaomi is said to provide up to three OS updates for these devices and up to four years of security patches.

These smartphones are expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. The cheaper models of this rumoured series are believed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line models may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset. It is worth noting that Xiaomi is yet to officially announce any plans to launch a new smartphone series that is aimed at tech enthusiasts

As per the report, opinions appear to be divided on whether Xiaomi should revive the A series or come with an all-new series, or a sub-brand. The Chinese tech giant is said to be interested in this segment as OnePlus has seemingly not been focusing on the tech enthusiast segment. Additionally, Google's Pixel smartphones have been relatively absent from the Indian market — the company only recently launched the Pixel 6a smartphone, the first Pixel handset to launch in India since the Pixel 4a made its debut in 2020.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco, Google, Google Pixel
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details

