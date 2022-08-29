Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details

Xiaomi 13 could reportedly launch this year in November.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 15:24 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xiaomi 12S Ultra was launched in China in July

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is yet to reveal the name of the next Ultra phone
  • Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi, made the announcement via Twitter
  • Xiaomi 13 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi will launch the next generation Ultra smartphone in the global markets, a company executive confirmed via Twitter. Although, the company is yet to officially announce the phone, it is expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone brand had launched the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in July, only in Xiaomi's home country, China. Recently, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were tipped to be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which could reportedly be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Lei Jun, Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi, recently took to Twitter to share that the next Ultra smartphone by the company will be launched globally. It is expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Jun shared Xiaomi's decision while replying to a review of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was launched only in China in July. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal a specific launch date for the next-generation Ultra model.

Recently, tips and leaks of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have started surfacing online. According to a report, Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phones are said to feature a ceramic back cover made by BYD. The Xiaomi 13 series could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The report added that the Xiaomi 13 could be unveiled in November this year.

The Xiaomi 13 series has also been tipped to get narrow bezels. The rumoured Xiaomi phones are said to sport a 2K resolution LTPO display with eye protection dimming technology, which is in line with a previous report.

According to another report, Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC. This will reportedly enable the phone to offer 100W wired fast charging support in a single battery cell. It is said to also feature an upgraded Surge P1 chip for more effective power management.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4860mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Recent Massive Success
  8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  9. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  2. Fantastic Four Finds Director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman, Exits Star Trek 4: Report
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End
  4. CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe
  5. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  7. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
  9. Binance Confirms Restricting Tezos-Linked Account on Legal Grounds, Similar Cases Continue to Rise
  10. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.