Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to Feature 5.4mm Body; Watch S1 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: All Details

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will launch on August 11 in China at 4:30pm IST.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 August 2022 20:34 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could sport a 6.5-inch and an 8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could feature Leica branding
  • The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will also launch on August 11
  • Xiaomi is yet to confirm the specifications of the handset

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to launch in China on Thursday, August 11, alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, a senior company executive has announced that the upcoming foldable phone will be 5.4mm thick. The executive has also revealed that the handset uses a proprietary integrated micro-droplet shape rotating shaft (translated). The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will also launch be launched on August 11, though, specifications and other details were not revealed.

Company CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo, to share that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will measure 5.4mm in thickness. Jun also said that the upcoming handset uses an integrated Micro Waterdrop hinge, developed by Xiaomi. In a separate post on Weibo, Jun has shared that the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will launch on August 11 in China. Jun did not reveal any further details about the upcoming smartwatch.

According to a report by SparrowsNews, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was spotted on the Xiaomi Wallet app, which reportedly leaked a render of the upcoming foldable phone. The smartphone can be seen next to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the poster, as per the report.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is reportedly going to feature a design similar to its predecessor. The smartphone could feature a camera module with Leica branding. It may also feature a centrally-placed hold-punch cutout. Another report has highlighted that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could sport a horizontally aligned rear camera setup instead of a vertically aligned layout on the Xiaomi Mix Fold.

According to a recent report, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could sport a 6.5-inch and an 8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The folding display is said to feature LTPO technology. It will reportedly also get DC dimming feature for eye protection. As per the report, the foldable handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The launch event for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) tablet, and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be held on August 11 at 7pm in China (4:30pm IST), according to the company.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro
